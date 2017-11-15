Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

NEWS RELEASE

15 November 2017

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC

First Interim Dividend

The Board has declared an unchanged first interim dividend of 6.5 pence per share in respect of the year ending 31 March 2018. Such dividend will be paid on 9 January 2018 to shareholders on the register on 24 November 2017. The associated ex-dividend date is 23 November 2017.

