sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 15.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 570 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

27,625 Euro		-0,37
-1,32 %
WKN: 936263 ISIN: GB0003385308 Ticker-Symbol: P8W 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
27,374
28,309
17:58
15.11.2017 | 17:40
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire
London, November 15

NEWS RELEASE

15 November 2017

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC

First Interim Dividend

The Board has declared an unchanged first interim dividend of 6.5 pence per share in respect of the year ending 31 March 2018. Such dividend will be paid on 9 January 2018 to shareholders on the register on 24 November 2017. The associated ex-dividend date is 23 November 2017.

- end -

For further information please contact:

Mark Pope at Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
Telephone 020 3 008 4913


© 2017 PR Newswire