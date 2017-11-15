We have today read the news of Align Technology's lawsuits against 3Shape in the USA. The said lawsuit and infringement claims are completely unfounded and without merit. 3Shape will vigorously defend itself against such claims.

For 3Shape, innovation has been the driving force of our company since we started seventeen years ago in a one-room apartment in Copenhagen, Denmark. We have been selling dental scanners since 2005 and the patented TRIOS intraoral scanning technologies since 2011. Because we're innovators, we have the utmost respect for others' patents and intellectual property. After all, it is our ability to create exciting new technologies that has made 3Shape a leader in the industry. This is supported by our more than 80 patent families. It is also backed by 3Shape becoming the choice of doctors and lab technicians around the world and our receiving numerous technology awards.

3Shape continually engages other companies to work together to expand our open ecosystem of solutions for digital dentistry. We integrate with a wide range of great clear aligner systems, bracket manufacturers, implant systems, milling machines, 3D printers and scanners. We do not believe in limiting dental professionals to a single treatment option, workflow, or business model. A significant number of Align's core patents expired earlier this year, and 3Shape is looking forward to increased competition within clear aligners for the benefit of doctors and their patients.

As a message to our customers and the industry around the world, 3Shape will continue doing what we've always done: Develop exciting and innovative solutions to improve patient care. 3Shape will continue to offer our solutions globally for the benefit of labs, dentists and patients.

3Shape looks forward to meeting dental professionals at the Greater New York Dental Meeting 2017.

About 3Shape

3Shape is changing dentistry together with dental professionals across the world by developing innovations that provide superior dental care for patients. Our portfolio of 3D scanners and CAD/CAM software solutions for the dental industry includes the multiple award-winning 3Shape TRIOS intraoral scanner, the upcoming 3Shape X1 CBCT scanner, and market leading scanning and design software solutions for dental labs.

Two graduate students founded 3Shape in Denmark's capital in the year 2000. Today, 3Shape has over 1,000 employees serving customers in over 100 countries from an ever-growing number of 3Shape offices around the world. 3Shape's products and innovations continue to challenge traditional methods, enabling dental professionals to treat more patients more effectively. www.3shape.com

