Column5 Consulting adds new Solution Delivery Director to UK team

Stephen Morris, a leading SAP BPC consulting veteran, joins Column5's growing EMEA team

LONDON, Nov. 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Column5 Consulting is pleased to announce that veteran SAP BPC (Business Planning & Consolidation) and SAP EPM (Enterprise Performance Management) implementation expert Stephen Morris,has joined the company's UK team as Solution Delivery Director. With over 25 years of ERP and EPM implementation experience, Morris is an established presence in the EMEA EPM marketplace. He has led many large SAP BPC corporate projects and successful consulting teams.

Most recently, Morris was a director of the EPM practice at PwC Consulting in London. He also led the BPC team of SAP EPM specialist Vantage Consulting, and was a founding Director of Copperman Consulting, an early leader in the SAP BPC implementation market in the UK.

David Den Boer, CEO of Column5, welcomed Morris saying, "Having a respected EPM veteran join our EMEA team is an honor for Column5 and I interpret attracting new team members of Stephen's caliber as another sign of our team's growing success in differentiating Column5 as the leading global SAP EPM consultancy."

Morris joins Column5 as Solution Delivery Director, focusing on strategic account management and business development. He will lead the delivery of successful solutions to Column5's corporate customers, working closely with both the SAP BPC Embedded Global Centre of Excellence and the unique Darwin EPM solution.

"I am excited to bring my over 15 years of SAP BPC experience to Column5 Consulting. Innovations like Darwin EPM and the Embedded Centre of Excellence really do set Column5 apart from the pack - they're well-timed as the SAP EPM marketplace matures," comments Morris. "While I intended to retire, these innovations have made the proposition of joining Column5 to help with their delivery irresistible. In particular, the Darwin EPM solution will dramatically change the value users will get from SAP BPC."

David Jones, Managing Director of Column5 UK and EMEA, noted, "It's great to have Stephen on-board. His excitement and enthusiasm for Darwin EPM and our Embedded Centre of Excellence validated our strategy and has added significant capability to our team."

About Column5

Column5 is the world's premier consulting firm dedicated to providing high-value services that help customers leverage the power of SAP's Enterprise Performance Management product suite. Column5 was founded in 2005 by key players from OutlookSoft, and quickly evolved into a global team of experts who are uniquely qualified to properly design and deliver comprehensive systems, addressing a wide range of industry and process-specific requirements. Column5's custom tailored solutions combine proven software with unparalleled technical skills and visionary enterprise performance management process expertise to deliver prompt return on investment, long-term independence and a competitive edge for our elite list of discerning clients. Additional information is available athttp://www.column5.com.

