WATERLOO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/15/17 -- BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB)(TSX: BB) announced today that it has entered into a strategic licensing agreement with Teletry, an independent operating company with expertise in building relationships between patent holders and licensees in the wireless technology industry.

As part of the arrangement between Teletry and BlackBerry, Teletry will have the right to sublicense a broad range of BlackBerry patents to a majority of global smartphone manufacturers. BlackBerry will retain ownership of approximately 40,000 patents and applications and operate its own licensing program outside of Teletry's sublicensing rights.

Blackberry chose Kasim Alfalahi and his team at Teletry because of their expertise and track record in licensing important portfolios through long-term relationships.

"We are pleased to be working with one of the pioneers of the modern smartphone who created one of the most valuable patent portfolios in the industry," said Kasim Alfalahi on behalf of Teletry. "Through our new licensing program, Teletry looks forward to working with global smartphone manufacturers to license these innovative technology assets."

Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry is a cybersecurity software and services company dedicated to securing the enterprise of things. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company was founded in 1984 and operates in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Middle East, Latin America and Africa. The Company trades under the ticker symbols "BB" on the Toronto Stock Exchange and "BB" on the New York Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.BlackBerry.com.

About Teletry

Teletry, Marconi Group's newest program, will provide product manufacturers with an efficient solution to access BlackBerry's vast portfolio of patented technologies. At Marconi Group, our mission is to create licensing solutions that improve the way patented innovations are shared. Seeking to drive change in our industry, we have built a talented leadership team from many of the world's top technology companies that will support our licensing platforms and programs across different technologies. For more information, please visit marconigroup.com.

