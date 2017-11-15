SINGAPORE--(Marketwired - November 15, 2017) - Zecotek Photonics Inc. (TSX VENTURE: ZMS) (FRANKFURT: W1I) (OTC PINK: ZMSPF), a developer of leading-edge photonics technologies for industrial, healthcare and scientific markets, is pleased to announce that it is now working with a second major European automobile manufacturer to integrate its 3D technology into a brand specific 3D head-up display (HUD) for consumer use. On July 5, 2017, Zecotek announced that it had signed a joint development agreement with one of Europe's leading automobile companies. Zecotek's 3D HUD technology is attractive to leading auto manufactures because it is compact, does not require eye tracking and provides a deeper field of view than existing HUD displays as well as a platform for rich content.

"We have signed the necessary documentation with yet another leading European auto manufacturer to openly discuss the details of integration of our 3D display technology into its high-end luxury cars," said Dr. A.F. Zerrouk, Chairman, President and CEO of Zecotek Photonics Inc. "Our 3D display platform offers each manufacturing partner the ability to design, build and install their own unique, content rich HUD unit. In such a very competitive landscape, we are pleased that our patented 3D technology has attracted two world-class automakers. We are currently working with both manufacturers and expect to deliver the first 3D-HD-HUD display systems in the second half of 2018."

Audi, BMW, Mercedes, Porsche and other luxury auto brands have integrated HUD units in their higher-end vehicles and are looking for new technologies to expand the capabilities and affordability of the HUD platform. Zecotek's new 3D-HD-HUD platform offers superior attributes when compared to existing technologies. In 2015 the automotive HUD industry was worth approximately US$411.5 million with over 1.2 million units sold. The market is projected to grow at CAGR of approximately 22% through 2021 and be valued at over US$1.3 billion, with German automakers experiencing the greatest adoption integration of HUD products (Markets & Markets).

Zecotek's 3D HUD display system will not require eye tracking due to having 90 views which are simultaneously projected into the viewing zone, each corresponding to a particular view point within that zone. The resulting screen allow the driver or passenger to see a true 3D image as viewed from the chosen point anywhere within that viewing zone. 90 views also allow for the driver and the passenger to see their own unique images from their own perspective (e.g. an object left side seen by an observer standing to the left of the centre and the object's right side seen simultaneously by another observer standing to the right).

Zecotek's 3D scientific team has been working with European automobile companies for several months, and integration of the Company's patented 3D display technology is underway for HUDs.

With glasses-free 3D technology, next-generation HUD units offer the possibility of full 3D effects, projecting the images seen by drivers at safer distances from the windshield therefore causing less distraction. Richer content could be displayed along with navigation and telemetry. With Zecotek's 3D technology and the natural parallax effect, augmented reality HUD units would be far more effective.

About Zecotek

Zecotek Photonics Inc (TSX VENTURE: ZMS) (FRANKFURT: W1I) (OTC PINK: ZMSPF) is a photonics technology company developing high-performance scintillation crystals, photo detectors, positron emission tomography scanning technologies, 3D auto-stereoscopic displays, 3D metal printing, and lasers for applications in medical, high-tech and industrial sectors. Founded in 2004, Zecotek operates three divisions: Imaging Systems, Optronics Systems and 3D Display Systems with labs located in Canada, Korea, Russia, Singapore and U.S.A. The management team is focused on building shareholder value by commercializing over 50 patented and patent pending novel photonic technologies directly and through strategic alliances with Hamamatsu Photonics (Japan), the European Organization for Nuclear Research (Switzerland), Beijing Opto-Electronics Technology Co. Ltd. (China), NuCare Medical Systems (South Korea), the University of Washington (United States), and National NanoFab Center (South Korea). For more information visit www.zecotek.com and follow @zecotek on Twitter.

