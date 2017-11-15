Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.: Ethan Allen Declares Special Dividend and Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

Ethan Allen Declares Special Dividend and Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

DANBURY, CT, November 15, 2017 -- Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. ("Ethan Allen") (NYSE:ETH) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a $0.50 per share cash dividend to our shareholders which includes a special cash dividend of $0.31 per share and regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per share. Both the special and regular cash dividend will be payable to shareholders of record as of Wednesday, January 10, 2018, and will be paid on Wednesday, January 24, 2018.

Farooq Kathwari, Chairman and CEO commented, "We are pleased that our business performance and strong balance sheet makes it possible to make this $0.50 per share cash dividend to our shareholders. This decision is a reflection of the Company's commitment to share in the successes of the Company with its shareholders."

About Ethan Allen

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE: ETH) is a leading interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings. The company offers complimentary interior design service to its clients and sells a full range of furniture products and decorative accessories through ethanallen.com and a network of approximately 300 Design Centers in the United States and abroad. Ethan Allen owns and operates nine manufacturing facilities, including six manufacturing plants and one sawmill in the United States plus one plant each in Mexico and Honduras. Approximately seventy five percent of its products are made in its North American plants. For more information on Ethan Allen's products and services, visit ethanallen.com.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Investor Relations Contact:

Corey Whitely

Executive Vice President, Administration

Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

IR@ethanallen.com (mailto:IR@ethanallen.com)





