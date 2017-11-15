LA PRAIRIE, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 11/15/17 -- The management of Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE: VSR)(FRANKFURT: 1V8) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Charles Beaudry as external advisor to the company.

Mr. Beaudry is an experienced mineral exploration executive with over 35 years' experience in project generation, business development, exploration geochemistry and international project management. Charles has been involved in a number of deposit discoveries during his long tenure with Noranda/ Falconbridge/Xstrata (now Glencore) from 1989 to 2006 and he was country manager in Brazil from 1996 to 2001 during which time the company made Cu-Au discoveries in the world-class Carajas IOCG mining district that are now entering production. In 2008-2009 he was General Manager for New Opportunities for Iamgold where he lead the world-wide search for new gold acquisition opportunities.

From 2010 to mid-2013 he was founding President and later CEO of Xmet Inc., leading a dynamic exploration team that outlined a NI 43-101 compliant, 850,000 ounce gold deposit in the Abitibi greenstone belt of Quebec. Since 2013 Charles has been involved in business development and project generation for his own account and is currently VP Exploration and director of Orefinders Resources Corp, a public exploration company focused on acquiring historic gold resources in Ontario. He is a Qualified Person for purposes of news releases and 43-101 technical reports. He speaks 4 languages and has taken a particular interest in Quality Systems and Six-Sigma methodology and uses this as a framework to teach QAQC. He is the co-chair of PDAC's Geoscience Committee.

The board of directors also awarded 250,000 stock options to its officers and directors and 300,000 stock options to external consultants. These options are priced at $0.08 and are valid for a period of 5 years.

