TSYS and Rectangle Health Provide Solutions for Healthcare

TSYS Adopts Rectangle Health's Well-established 'Practice Management BridgeTM' Software

VALHALLA, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2017 / TSYS, a leading provider of payment solutions, is pleased to announce a new strategic partnership with Rectangle Health - the foremost healthcare payment solutions provider in the country - to deliver its state-of-the-art integrated software for new and existing TSYS clients. Together, this will broaden the reach of TSYS and Rectangle Health, while enhancing the array of offerings TSYS provides its expanding customer base. The decision for TSYS to partner with Rectangle Health was due in large part to Rectangle Health's Practice Management BridgeTM processing software, and the opportunity it will provide TSYS to strategically strengthen its position in the healthcare marketplace.

'We are very excited to partner with Rectangle Health and promote their industry leading healthcare Practice Management Bridge,' says Carl Mazzola, president of Integrated Payments, TSYS. 'With Practice Management Bridge, Rectangle Health has created a unique solution that both simplifies and strengthens the patient engagement process. Practice Management Bridge enables best-in-class payments features like card-on-file, EMV®, Apple Pay® and automatic posting to patient ledgers, while also allowing electronic signature capture and document management capability. We are excited to present Practice Management Bridge to our healthcare clients as the revolutionary solution they need to best service their patients.'

'Our new relationship with TSYS is exciting and allows us to quickly expand our network of healthcare providers. A broader network gives us more opportunities to deliver a frictionless patient experience from provider to provider,' says Michael Peluso, general manager of Rectangle Health.

