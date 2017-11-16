OAKVILLE, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/16/17 -- Giyani Metals Corporation (TSX VENTURE: WDG) (FRANKFURT: KT9) ("Giyani" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the discovery of a third high grade manganese prospect near the town of Lobatse ("The Lobatse Prospect") that graded up to 75.4% manganese oxide ("MnO"). The Lobatse Prospect is located 30 km south of the Otse Prospect and roughly 40 km east of the K.Hill Prospect. All three prospects are located within the boundaries of the larger, manganese rich, Kanye Project area. Giyani was granted the Lobatse licence during the execution of its recent regional sampling and mapping program where high grade manganese continued to show occurrences up to the southern border of licence # PL298/2016.

The new Lobatse licence, PL258/2017 covers an area of 148 square kilometers and contains past producing manganese mines. "Acquiring this new licence at Lobatse significantly strengthen Giyani's position as a top manganese exploration company by adding a third, potentially high grade manganese prospect, that can be developed as an independent project." states Wajd Boubou, President. A map of the new Lobatse licence can be seen on the Company website.

The objective of this new acquisition is to stake the entire high-grade manganese bearing area of southeastern Botswana and further strengthen Giyani's position as the only manganese exploration company in Botswana.

A total of 45 grab samples were collected from the Lobatse Prospect area and submitted to SGS South Africa (PTY) LTD laboratories in Randburg, South Africa. Full assay results from these samples are presented as Appendix A hereunder. These 45 samples assayed between 26.7% to 75.4% MnO with an average grade of 55.4% MnO excluding 6 samples taken from the unmineralized hanging wall that were included to improve the credibility of the results.

All samples were placed in a plastic sample bag along with a sample tag. Bags were sealed with a single use tie. Samples were securely stored prior to shipping to SGS in South Africa. The Company routinely submits standards, duplicates and blanks with sample batches to monitor the quality of the assays.

Roger Moss, Ph.D., P.Geo, is the qualified person, as that term is defined by National Instrument 43-101, on behalf of the Company and has approved the scientific and technical content contained in this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, the financial picture of the Company etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

Appendix A: Assay Results of grab samples from the New Lobatse Prospect. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- METHOD XRF XRF XRF XRF XRF XRF ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- LDETECTION 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- UDETECTION 100 100 100 100 100 100 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- UNITS % % % % % % ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sample Al2O3 SiO2 CaO Cr2O3 Fe2O3 K2O ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/46/2017 3.4 10 0.55 0.01 14.2 1.24 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/47/2017 3.07 33.4 0.44 0.01 5.41 0.85 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/48/2017 1.64 34.3 0.11 0.01 1.56 1.89 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/49/2017 4.74 80.9 0.07 0.03 9.23 0.42 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/50/2017 4.74 80.9 0.11 0.05 9.67 0.37 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/51/2017 17.3 49.8 0.07 0.05 18.3 3.24 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/52/2017 16 40.6 0.12 0.05 25.6 1.68 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/53/2017 4.34 26.9 0.17 0.01 12 0.64 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/54/2017 4.35 18.1 0.45 0.01 12.5 0.83 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/55/2017 1.57 5.2 0.2 0.01 3.25 1.21 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/56/2017 1.68 67.8 0.09 0.02 9.06 0.21 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/57/2017 2.69 17.4 0.28 0.01 5.68 1.28 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/58/2017 1.53 14.2 0.24 0.01 3.45 1.39 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/59/2017 3.47 35.2 0.16 0.01 11 0.64 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/60/2017 3.41 28.2 0.25 0.01 9.9 0.78 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/61/2017 1.69 17.4 0.39 0.01 5.68 1.42 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/62/2017 1.51 3.03 0.27 0.01 2.59 1.22 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/63/2017 1.89 18.2 0.19 0.01 11.2 0.54 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/64/2017 3.63 18.6 0.23 0.01 13.7 0.86 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/65/2017 1.74 3.34 0.39 0.05 4.2 1.24 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/66/2017 1.58 1.15 0.17 0.01 2.04 1.94 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/67/2017 3.88 5.19 0.23 0.01 8.24 2.31 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/68/2017 3.69 25.5 0.27 0.01 11.5 0.64 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/89/2017 1.96 11.3 0.44 0.05 2.92 0.76 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/90/2017 1.89 14.4 0.51 0.03 5.66 1.1 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/91/2017 1.93 14.7 0.48 0.05 5.19 1.04 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/92/2017 2.18 4.48 0.71 0.09 2.42 0.67 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/95/2017 2.18 11.4 0.53 0.01 4.72 1.32 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/94/2017 1.7 9.62 0.52 0.01 3.66 1.28 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/93/2017 3.91 24.9 0.91 0.04 12.9 0.33 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/96/2017 3.4 19 0.6 0.01 6.3 1.03 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/97/2017 3.95 24.9 0.5 0.01 11.2 0.76 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/98/2017 2.47 6.97 0.45 0.01 16.7 0.84 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/99/2017 2.8 12.8 0.48 0.01 11.8 0.79 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/100/2017 2.05 40.4 0.19 0.01 15 0.37 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/101/2017 1.64 13.4 0.3 0.01 5.27 1.09 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/102/2017 1.96 4.96 0.28 0.01 2.26 1.64 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/103/2017 2.28 35.4 0.08 0.01 22 0.29 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/104/2017 12.7 47.5 0.06 0.09 24.2 1.67 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/105/2017 2.73 3.98 0.2 0.01 3.07 0.55 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/106/2017 3.52 4.52 0.18 0.01 2.61 1.72 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/107/2017 1.55 1.21 0.12 0.01 2.71 0.69 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/108/2017 2.09 3.1 0.14 0.01 2.26 1.07 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/109/2017 2.69 2.54 0.14 0.01 2.21 1.33 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/110/2017 3.69 5 0.26 0.01 3.57 0.81 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Appendix A: Assay Results of grab samples from the New Lobatse Prospect. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- METHOD XRF XRF XRF XRF XRF XRF XRF ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- LDETECTION 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.0023 0.01 0.01 -50 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- UDETECTION 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- UNITS % % % % % % % ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sample MgO MnO Na2O P2O5 TiO2 V2O5 LOI ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/46/2017 0.8 50.6 0.04 0.111 0.26 0.04 14.15 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/47/2017 0.58 40.8 0.04 0.067 0.23 0.01 10.51 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/48/2017 0.03 46 0.04 0.691 0.04 0.04 8.31 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/49/2017 0.77 1.23 0.02 0.062 0.3 0.03 2.66 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/50/2017 0.83 0.31 0.03 0.164 0.35 0.03 2.53 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/51/2017 1.64 0.66 0.07 0.143 1.24 0.05 5.77 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/52/2017 2.05 2.06 0.06 0.347 1.22 0.04 7.59 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/53/2017 0.56 39 0.04 0.181 0.24 0.04 11.39 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/54/2017 0.76 43.7 0.04 0.116 0.33 0.04 13.5 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/55/2017 0.29 69.4 0.04 0.113 0.06 0.03 13.53 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/56/2017 0.22 12.7 0.03 0.064 0.07 0.04 4.43 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/57/2017 0.39 54.5 0.05 0.112 0.16 0.02 12.15 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/58/2017 0.35 61 0.04 0.107 0.08 0.01 11.99 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/59/2017 0.33 34.4 0.04 0.186 0.24 0.08 9.71 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/60/2017 0.55 39.7 0.04 0.134 0.24 0.02 11 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/61/2017 0.63 55 0.05 0.097 0.05 0.03 12.08 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/62/2017 0.24 71.7 0.04 0.148 0.07 0.02 13.58 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/63/2017 0.23 51.3 0.04 0.152 0.07 0.04 10.84 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/64/2017 0.66 44.5 0.04 0.218 0.36 0.05 12.08 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/65/2017 0.67 68.3 0.05 0.174 0.05 0.07 14.47 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/66/2017 0.17 73.4 0.05 0.146 0.05 0.03 13.82 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/67/2017 0.39 60.1 0.06 0.264 0.08 0.12 12.59 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/68/2017 0.32 42.3 0.05 0.186 0.26 0.04 10.81 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/89/2017 0.53 63.2 0.05 0.073 0.08 0.02 12.12 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/90/2017 0.79 57.1 0.06 0.062 0.09 0.02 12.34 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/91/2017 1.02 55.9 0.06 0.064 0.11 0.01 13.57 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/92/2017 0.66 68.6 0.08 0.07 0.09 0.02 14.61 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/95/2017 0.66 60.3 0.05 0.102 0.12 0.01 13.03 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/94/2017 0.61 63.9 0.05 0.123 0.11 0.02 13.09 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/93/2017 1.14 38.5 0.07 0.124 0.31 0.01 12.44 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/96/2017 0.9 50.6 0.06 0.1 0.2 0.01 12.74 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/97/2017 0.75 40.4 0.04 0.082 0.33 0.02 12.37 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/98/2017 0.77 53.2 0.05 0.192 0.14 0.03 14.02 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/99/2017 0.71 52.8 0.05 0.188 0.26 0.02 12.77 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/100/2017 0.33 30.1 0.04 0.386 0.14 0.09 8.07 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/101/2017 0.31 60.1 0.04 0.107 0.1 0.02 12.39 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/102/2017 0.29 69.3 0.05 0.129 0.12 0.01 13.59 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/103/2017 0.09 26.7 0.03 0.45 0.11 0.09 8.49 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/104/2017 0.34 3.1 0.06 0.098 0.56 0.05 7.47 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/105/2017 0.11 70.3 0.05 0.238 0.07 0.04 13.15 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/106/2017 0.17 67.3 0.07 0.101 0.1 0.05 13.46 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/107/2017 0.09 75.4 0.06 0.117 0.04 0.03 13.28 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/108/2017 0.16 72.1 0.07 0.099 0.06 0.02 13.29 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/109/2017 0.2 71.8 0.06 0.095 0.07 0.03 13.59 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- KAH/110/2017 0.2 67 0.04 0.105 0.08 0.04 13.41 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

