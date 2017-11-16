Latium Launches LATX Cryptocurrency Token Sale for Participation in AI-Based Tasking Platform

MADISON, MS / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2017 / Latium has announced a token sale to raise funds for its AI-based tasking platform, backed by advisor John McAfee.

Latium (www.latium.org), the world's only tasking platform that blends an AI-based user reputation score with a "one-too-many" task relationship structure, will launch a token sale of its Latium LATX cryptocurrency on November 15, 2017, beginning with a limited "white list" sale.

The LATX cryptocurrency will allow users to participate in Latium's tasking platform, which matches task-makers with task-doers anywhere in the world. With a goal to raise $20 million, the LATX token sale will open to the general public on November 28, 2017. 180 million tokens will be available for purchase. Latium will use proceeds of the token sale to develop and maintain its tasking platform, which Latium plans to launch in Q2 2018.

Latium is backed by adviser to the company, John McAfee, founder of the first commercial anti-virus security software.

"I've been in tech my entire career and I believe the Latium platform and LATX token are among the most innovative crypto products I've seen so far," said McAfee. "Latium joins the gig economy with the crypto economy, providing income seekers easy access to the world of cryptocurrencies and new income streams."

The Latium tasking platform provides the opportunity for income seekers to earn income by completing tasks, while employers may hire one person or thousands of people to complete tasks for them. Latium LATX will be the exclusive form of payment for workers and employers on the platform.

Latium is the only tasking platform that uses a proprietary artificial intelligence algorithm to assign reputation scores to both task-makers and task-doers, providing a quantitative, unbiased quality assurance system for all users. In addition, Latium maximizes earning potential for task-doers, by gamifying and localizing task opportunities for users.

"The Latium platform revolutionizes how people earn money and opens up access to the cryptocurrency market to anyone seeking income, but who doesn't know where to start in crypto," said Latium Co-Founder and CEO, David Johnson. "Token sale participants can unlock immediate value in LATX by utilizing the Latium platform to hire workers for their tasks."

Johnson has 25 years' experience in financial technology and internet commerce, and is the founder of CashBackForex.com, the world's largest forex rebate provider, with $10 billion in monthly trading volume.

More information about how to participate in the LATX token sale is available at www.Latium.org.

