WISeKey International Holding SA: WISEKEY selected by LEGIC Identsystems Ltd to become its security partner for mobile services

ZUG, Switzerland - November 16, 2017 - WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey", SIX: WIHN), a leading cybersecurity and IoT company, today announced that LEGIC Identsystems Ltd ("LEGIC") has selected WISeKey as its security partner for enabling mobile service security for the innovative LEGIC mobile ID and RFID offering.

LEGIC offers a unique and trusted service which provides the most cost-effective solution to secure smart mobile services through the instant deployment of virtual credentials. LEGIC's offering is a security enabler for any mobile service, and addresses current and future needs for security against cyber-attacks or cybercrime. With LEGIC Connect, a smartphone or smartwatch can function in numerous capacities, including, but not limited to, a door opener, train ticket, time and attendance tracker, and car key. By using LEGIC's technology, all the rights of a contactless card or other virtual credential can be migrated to smart devices, at the touch of a button.

"WISeKey has been a long-term security partner of LEGIC and we are very happy to renew our collaboration by selecting WISeKey to secure our new LEGIC offering," said Dr. Otto Eggimann, LEGIC's Vice President Operations and Business Units Asia & Americas.

"We are very proud to be selected by LEGIC for this project. This agreement is estimated to generate revenue of several million dollars for WISeKey, over the life of the project," said Bernard Vian, WISeKey Semiconductor's Managing Director.

WISeKey started as a digital information security, authentication and identity management company and today is a vertical trusted platform providing an end-to-end technology approach. WISeKey's competitive differentiation is evidenced by our integrated and trusted services platform that combines cybersecurity, public key-infrastructure (based on WISeKey's root-of-trust) and semiconductor offerings (the "Vertical Trusted Platform").

The IoT Industry is a game changing new business opportunity for WISeKey. An estimated 50 billion IoT devices are expected to be connected by 2020, while world's population is estimated to grow to 6.8 billion; thus, there will be more than 7 IoT devices per person connected to the Internet by 2020. By the end of 2017, the number of IoT devices is expected to surpass the number of mobile devices. As a result, an enormous and constantly increasing amount of sensitive data will be interchanged between connected devices and back-end servers, allowing companies to provide users with new type of applications. These applications will be designed to offer increased control over the use of resources, improve efficiency in power grids, optimize processing of information in industrial environments, secure autonomous vehicles, provide better and higher quality healthcare services, and personalized experience for shopping or leisure, among others.

WISeKey's offerings in this segment are specifically designed to secure IoT devices and the data exchanged between them, by providing a recognized identity and a valid integrity report that allows secure communication between peer devices within the community. WISeKey offers a range of contact- and contact-less secure microcontrollers that share consistent secure 8-/16-bit RISC CPU performance, strong security mechanisms, and enhanced crypto-engines designed to optimize performance and power consumption. WISeKey's products also provide high-density, low-power EEPROM technologies. Designed to meet the most stringent security requirements, many of these products are EAL5+ Common Criteria security-certified.

About LEGIC:

LEGIC is a solution provider and expert for contactless identification by means of RFID, NFC, and Bluetooth Smart. Our open technology platform covers secure reader and smartcard ICs, the trusted service LEGIC Connect, an SDK for mobile apps as well as key and authorization management for the simple implementation and management of applications.

Our solution is characterized by scalable security, flexibility, simplicity, and investment protection. In the process, we accompany our customers with comprehensive consulting and support in use of the technology. Leading companies worldwide trust in our technology for employee identification, payment applications, campus cards as well as mobility and hotel solutions.

In the future, with our more than 25 years of experience, we will make the identification and communication of people and connected things in everyday life safer and less complicated.

About WISeKey:

WISeKey (SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying via a Virtual Platform large scale digital identity ecosystems. WISeKey's Swiss based cryptographic RoT and IoT Microchips provide secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com (http://www.wisekey.com).

Press and investor contacts:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd

Company Contact: Carlos Moreira

Chairman & CEO

Tel: +41 22 594 3000

info@wisekey.com (mailto:info@wisekey.com) WISeKey Investor Relations (US)

Contact: Lena Cati

The Equity Group Inc.

Tel: +1 212 836-9611

lcati@equityny.com (mailto:lcati@equityny.com)

Disclaimer:

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.