Copenhagen, 16 November 2017







Pursuant to article 8 of the articles of association, the Board of Directors hereby give notice that an Extraordinary General Meeting of Greentech Energy Systems A/S will be held on Tuesday, 12 December 2017 at 2.00 pm at Copenhagen Marriott Hotel, Kalvebod Brygge 5, 1560 Copenhagen, Denmark.



