TOKYO, Nov 16, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701) today announced that NEC Deutschland GmbH has delivered an LX series supercomputer to Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz (JGU), one of Germany's leading research universities and part of the German Gauss Alliance consortium of excellence in high-performance computing (HPC). The new HPC cluster ranks 65th in the most current TOP500 list of the fastest supercomputers in the world from November 2017 and 51st in the Green500 list of the most energy-efficient supercomputers.This cluster extends the existing MOGON-II cluster, thereby providing a total computational capacity of approximately 1.9 Petaflop/sec. It offers high performance computing services for researchers at JGU and the Helmholtz Institute Mainz (HIM), a research institute specializing in high-energy physics and antimatter research. JGU is a member of the "Alliance for High-Performance Computing Rhineland-Palatinate" (AHRP) and offers access to MOGON-II to all universities in Rhineland-Palatinate.The new MOGON-II HPC cluster upgrade consists of 1040 dual-socket compute nodes, each equipped with two Intel(R) Gold 6130 CPUs and a total memory of 122 TB.The nodes are connected through a high-speed Intel(R) Omni-Path network with a topology that allows continuous expansion of the system, which meets the ongoing growth of HPC demand from researchers from JGU and HIM.The MOGON-II cluster is connected to a 5 PetaByte NEC LxFS-z parallel file-system capable of 80 GigaByte/s bandwidth. This highly innovative ZFS-based Lustre solution provides advanced data integrity features paired with a high density and high reliability design."We have been working together with NEC for many years now, and we are happy to confirm that this collaboration has always been very fruitful to our research members and to the excellence in research at Mainz University. The high sustained performance and stability of NEC's HPC solution, as well as the dedication and skill of their team continuously deliver exceptional results," emphasizes Professor Andre Brinkmann, Head of the Zentrum fur Datenverarbeitung and of the Efficient Computing and Storage Group at JGU."We are honored to see Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz and Helmholtz Institute Mainz, two highly respected members of the research community, adopt NEC's latest HPC solution as part of extending the capabilities of the MOGON-II cluster," said Yuichi Kojima, Vice President HPC EMEA at NEC Deutschland.About Johannes Gutenberg University MainzWith around 32,000 students and more than 4,400 academics and researchers from over 120 nations, Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz (JGU) is one of the largest research universities in Germany. Its main core research areas are in the fields of particle and hadron physics, the materials sciences, and translational medicine. The university campus is also home to four partner institutes involved in top-level non-university research: the Helmholtz Institute Mainz (HIM), the Max Planck Institute for Chemistry (MPI-C), the Max Planck Institute for Polymer Research (MPI-P), and the Institute of Molecular Biology (IMB).About NEC CorporationNEC Corporation is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies that benefit businesses and people around the world. By providing a combination of products and solutions that cross utilize the company's experience and global resources, NEC's advanced technologies meet the complex and ever-changing needs of its customers. NEC brings more than 100 years of expertise in technological innovation to empower people, businesses and society. For more information, visit NEC at http://www.nec.com.Based on its Mid-term Management Plan 2015, the NEC Group globally provides "Solutions for Society" that promote the safety, security, efficiency and equality of society. Under the company's corporate message of "Orchestrating a brighter world," NEC aims to help solve a wide range of challenging issues and to create new social value for the changing world of tomorrow. For more information, please visit http://www.nec.com/en/global/about/solutionsforsociety/message.html.