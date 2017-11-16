ATOS: ATOS :University of Oxford acquires Atos' latest supercomputer for Deep Learning program

London, Paris, November 16th, 2017 - Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, signs a contract with the world-renowned University of Oxford (UK) to deliver a new national Deep Learning Supercomputer which will enable UK academics and industry to develop and test deep learning applications and Proof of Concepts, as part of the JADE1 (https://webmail.it-solutions.atos.net/owa/UrlBlockedError.aspx) project.



The supercomputer, which is funded by the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC), will be used in a Deep-Learning-as-a-Service (DLaaS) model, powered by NVIDIA GPUs and Atos' Extreme Factory technology, creating a public Deep Learning cloud.

The Alan Turing Institute (ATI), recently established by the UK Government to provide a national focus for developments in Artificial Intelligence, will be a primary user of the new service helping industry and academia to access the latest cognitive analytics technologies. DeepLearning has broad applicability, from automated voice recognition and autonomous vehicles to medical imaging. The technology can be used, for example, to increase the accuracy of diagnoses in digital pathology.



Professor Mike Giles at University of Oxford said: "The University of Oxford partnered with Atos to provide a national GPU supercomputer for the UK, which we will use specifically to develop and support deep learning and AI applications in addition to GPU-based supercomputing."



Arnaud Bertrand, Fellow, Head of Big Data and HPCat Atos, concluded: "We are proud with the delivery of JADE, the first Deep Learning supercomputer on UK soil and believe our technology and our expertise will accelerate high-tech business innovation across the UK and beyond."



Technical features:

The system is composed of a cluster of 22 NVIDIA DGX1 deep learning supercomputers, which makes it the largest GPU-based system in the UK.

Each DGX1 system has 8 Pascal P100 GPUs providing a total of 176 GPUs and a total power of 492.2 Tflops.

It is currently ranked #12 on the TOP20 of the Green500 (https://www.top500.org/green500) list of the most energy efficient computers.

The supercomputer is hosted by Atos at the STFC Hartree Centre (https://www.hartree.stfc.ac.uk/Pages/home.aspx) in Daresbury, near Warrington, UK.



Atos present at SC17 (https://sc17.supercomputing.org/)

SC17 is the biggest event in supercomputing in the USA, focusing on HPC, networking, storage and analysis, taking place in Denver, USA starting 13 November. Atos presents its expertise on booth #1925.

1JADE - Joint Academic Data science Endeavour. This proposal, led by the University of Oxford, with support from the Alan Turing Institute (ATI), Bristol, Edinburgh, KCL, QMUL, Sheffield, Southampton and UCL is for a national GPU system that will support multidisciplinary science with a focus on machine learning and molecular dynamics.





