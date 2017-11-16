sprite-preloader
Rovio Entertainment Oyj: Rovio Entertainment Corp.: The publishing of Rovio's January-September 2017 interim report on Nov. 23, 2017


Rovio Entertainment Corporation Press release Nov. 16, 2017 at 13:00

The publishing of Rovio's January-September 2017 interim report on Nov. 23, 2017

Rovio Entertainment Corporation will publish its interim report for January-September 2017 on Thursday, 23 November at approximately 09.00 EET. The interim report can be downloaded from Rovio's website www.rovio.com/investors.

Rovio arranges a conference in Finnish for media, analysts and institutional investors on 23 November at 11.30 - 12.30 at Rovio offices, address Keilaranta 7, Espoo. The report will be presented by CEO Kati Levoranta and CFO René Lindell. Additionally, there will be members of Rovio's business management present.

To participate kindly register beforehand by sending an email to comms@rovio.com (mailto:comms@rovio.com).
A webcast in English will be organised on the same day at 15.30 EET. Participation instructions will be posted on Rovio's website and in the interim report release. The presentation materials will be available at Rovio's website after the events.

ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION
Communications

For more information:
Rauno Heinonen, SVP, Corporate communications and Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 861 9345



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Rovio Entertainment Oyj via Globenewswire

