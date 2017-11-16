Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) MAGNIT PJSC: Opening of a New Distribution Center 16-Nov-2017 / 12:06 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press Release Krasnodar November 16, 2017 PJSC "Magnit" Announces the Opening of the First Distribution Center beyond the Polar circle Krasnodar, Russia (November 16, 2017): Magnit PJSC, one of Russia's leading retailers (the "Company", MOEX and LSE: MGNT) announces the opening of a new distribution center in Murmansk oblast. Please be informed that the Company opened a new distribution center (DC) in Murmansk oblast. Total space of the DC is 33 578 sq. m. Launch of the new distribution facility will improve the quality of service in the North-Western region. "Magnit" operates 37 distribution centers with their total capacity of about 1,640 thousand sq. m. For further information, please contact: Timothy Post Head of Investor Relations Email: post@magnit.ru Office: +7-861-277-4554 x 17600 Dina Svishcheva Deputy Director, Investor Relations Email: Chistyak@magnit.ru Office: +7-861-277-4554 x 15101 Media Inquiries Media Relations Department press@magnit.ru Company description: Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of September 30, 2017, Magnit operated 36 distribution centers and 15,697 stores (11,743 convenience, 432 hypermarkets and 3,522 drogerie stores) in 2,664 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. In accordance with the reviewed IFRS consolidated financial statements for 1H 2017, Magnit had revenues of RUB 555 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 49 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB+. Measured by market capitalization, Magnit is one of the largest retailers in Europe. ISIN: US55953Q2021 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: MGNT LEI Code: 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 4877 End of Announcement EQS News Service 630107 16-Nov-2017

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 16, 2017 06:06 ET (11:06 GMT)