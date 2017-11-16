Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2017) - Tombstone Exploration Corporation (OTCPK: TMBXF), a fully reporting company, announced today that the renewal of its Exploration Permit encompassing 450 acres for Section 16 in the Tombstone Mining District has been filed. 145 acres of patented mining claims in Section 16 is also owned by TMBXF.

The location of Section 16 is two miles southwest of the town of Tombstone, Cochise County, Arizona. Tombstone is mainly considered a precious metal district, famous for its bonanza silver deposits, however the porphyry copper model of Lowel and Gilbert (1970) suggests the presence of a significant porphyry copper deposit at depth.

The State of Maine Mine is 145 acres of patented mining claims owned 100% by TMBXF and has the potential for the discovery of a very large porphyry copper gold discovery at depth. This is the center of one of the most important targets in the Tombstone Mining District.

The Company commissioned Geotech Ltd., the world leader in airborne geophysical surveying techniques, to prepare a ZTEM report. Results of this report indicated the geological presence of a deep-seated porphyry copper ore body similar to other large porphyry copper ore deposits throughout Arizona. The ZTEM report, conducted via a helicopter, flew over TMBXF's property and scanned the ground to a depth of 6000 feet. This well-regarded and comprehensive report showed TMBXF's property contains significant porphyry structures resembling known porphyry copper deposits that had previously been successfully defined by ZTEM. An NI 43-101 technical report was updated for this property by the SRK Group. Through its work with a large number of major international mining companies, the SRK Group has established a reputation for providing valuable consultancy services to the global mining industry.

Alan Brown, President of TMBXF, stated, "Section 16 is also the center of a large porphyry copper, silver, and gold target identified by the ZTEM geophysical program that was completed by TMBXF. Copper has recently grabbed investors' attention as it has lagged behind other commodities the last few years. We expect to see a larger increase in the copper price out of the range it is in now. TMBXF is currently drilling Phase 2 at its Stardust property in Yuma County, AZ, and is making extremely good progress and has drilled over 2200 ft., and the drilling continues."

Tombstone Exploration Corporation is a gold silver copper exploration company based in Phoenix, Arizona. The Company's goal is to maximize shareholder value through focused exploration, testing and development of high quality mineral targets in the prolific mineral producing areas in S.W. USA. This goal will be achieved in part through the application of the best mineral exploration practices and techniques available to our experienced exploration and management team, including adherence to the highest possible standards of corporate responsibility, governance and conduct.

