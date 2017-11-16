WPP today announced that it is transferring the listing of its American Depositary Shares (current ADS ticker: 'WPPGY') to the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) from the NASDAQ Global Market. The Company expects its ADS to begin trading under a new ticker ('WPP') on the NYSE effective November 28, 2017. The Company's ADS will continue to trade on NASDAQ until the transfer is complete. WPP's primary listing of its ordinary shares will not change and continues to trade on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker 'WPP'.

"We welcome WPP's move to the NYSE, home to the largest global media and communications services companies," said Tom Farley, President, New York Stock Exchange. "We look forward to being part of the company's future growth."

About WPP

WPP is the world's largest communications services group with billings of US$74 billion and revenues of over US$19 billion. Through its operating companies, the Group provides a comprehensive range of advertising and marketing services including: advertising media investment management; data investment management; public relations public affairs; branding identity; healthcare communications; digital, eCommerce and shopper marketing; and specialist communications. The company employs over 200,000 people (including associates and investments) in over 3,000 offices across 112 countries.

WPP was named Holding Company of the Year at the 2017 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity for the seventh year running. WPP was also named, for the sixth consecutive year, the World's Most Effective Holding Company in the 2017 Effie Effectiveness Index, which recognizes the effectiveness of marketing communications. In 2017 WPP was recognized by Warc 100 as the World's Top Holding Company (third year running).

For more information, visit www.wpp.com.

