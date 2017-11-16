16.11.2017 Zugemailt von / gefunden bei: Lenzing (BSN-Hinweis: Lauftext im Original des Aussenders, Titel (immer) und Bebilderung (oft) durch boerse-social.com aus dem Fotoarchiv von photaq.com) Berenberg Bank zu Lenzing: Hold; PT EUR120.00 (from EUR140.00)) &x25CF; Q3 2017 results mark turning point in upgrade cycle: Lenzing's quarterly results since the start of 2016 have been a heady mixture of pricing momentum across its fibres business, margin expansion and earnings upgrades (40% for 2017 EBITDA). Q3 brought this run to an abrupt halt. Headline EBITDA of EUR126m was a modest 2% miss versus consensus, but the 5.3% fall in the share price on the day appears to have been triggered by the prospect...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...