VeChain Announces Listing on QRYPTOS

TOKYO, Nov. 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- QUOINE, the world's leading global fintech company licensed by the Japan Financial Services Agency and VeChain, leading blockchain-enabled product management platform are excited to announce VeChain's listing on QRYPTOS (https://qryptos.com).

VEN is now listed and available for trading on QRYPTOS, the most advanced ICO listing and cryptocurrency trading exchange, developed and operated by QUOINE.

VEN token holders will be able to trade VEN on QRYPTOS by signing up for a QRYPTOS account at https://www.qryptos.com.

Regarding the QRYPTOS listing, Sunny Lu, CEO of VeChain stated: "VEN is proud to be listed on QRYPTOS. Given the trading volume and large user base on QUOINEX, QRYPTOS will definitely be the rising star in the crypto to crypto trading market. The collaboration between us is a solid step for VeChain to serve a global customer base, and more co-operation with Japan-based enterprises will be coming soon."

QUOINE's CEO and Co-Founder Mike Kayamori also commented: "We are excited to list VEN on QUOINE's crypto exchange QRYPTOS. We support tokens that drive decentralized applications. Both VEN token holders and utility token holders that use our secure ICO listing and trading exchange platform, QRYPTOS, can now enjoy more trading options for VEN. As a partner of our Global Liquidity Alliance, VeChain shares an aligned strategic vision with QUOINE to build globalized, liquid markets for the crypto economy."

About VeChain

VeChain is a global leading blockchain platform for products and information. The vision of VeChain is to bild a trust-free and distributed business ecosystem based on blockchain technology.

In the past two years, VeChain has accumulated a great amount of experience in providing blockchain solutions to various industries including liquor, auto, luxury goods, retail, logistics, supply chain, agriculture, etc. Besides, VeChain has built partnerships with the world's leading professional services provider PwC, the largest business assurance service provider DNV GL, Chinese largest fine wine importer D.I.G and other well-known enterprises including Renault, Microsoft, KUEHNE+NAGEL, Liaoning Academy of Agricultural Sciences, etc.

From a technology perspective, VeChain is deeply integrated with IoT and upgrades traditional IoT equipment on the chip layer and puts personal identification with an asymmetric key algorithm to ensure the security, integrity and traceability of data.

About QUOINE

QUOINE is a leading global fintech company that provides trading, exchange, and next generation financial services powered by blockchain technology. With offices in Japan, Singapore and Vietnam, QUOINE combines a strong network of local partners with extensive team experience in both banking and financial products to deliver best in class financial services for its customers. More information is available at www.quoine.com.

In 2014, QUOINE launched Quoine Exchange, now known as QUOINEX, which became one of the largest bitcoin exchanges in the world by transaction volume. QUOINE offers powerful trading features, a sophisticated user dashboard, and secure regulatory compliance to individual and corporate customers. QUOINEX provides trading services for bitcoin and fiat currency pairs in Japanese yen, US dollar, Euro, HK dollar, Indonesian rupiah, Singapore dollar, Philippine peso, Indian rupee, Australian dollar, and Chinese Renminbi. QUOINEX has exceeded USD12 billion in transactions in the past two years. In September 2017, QUOINE Corporation became the first global cryptocurrency exchange to be officially licensed by the Japan FSA. More information can be found at www.quoinex.com.

In June 2017, QUOINE launched a fully digital cryptocurrency exchange and trading platform called QRYPTOS, exclusively for cryptocurrency trading in desktop version at www.qryptos.com.

In October 2017, QUOINE became the first licensed global cryptocurrency exchange in Japan to launch a global Initial Coin Offering (ICO), also known as the QASH Token Sale. QUOINE Corporation was officially licensed by the Japan FSA on 29th September 2017.

In November 2017, QUOINE successfully raised 350M QASH (the equivalent of 350K ETH or ~USD105M) in a significantly oversubscribed ICO at https://liquid.plus, to fund the growth of the QUOINE LIQUID platform. More information can be found at:

QASH Token and QUOINE LIQUID website: https://liquid.plus

Whitepaper download: https://liquid.plus/quoine-liquid

QUOINE ICO Brand Reel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q5mvYnammC0&t=51s

QUOINE LIQUID Reel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O5gs2sX7W-g&t=2s

Telegram: https://t.me/QUOINE

