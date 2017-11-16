sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 16.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 570 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: 1121 ISIN: GB0003375820 Ticker-Symbol:  
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
16.11.2017 | 13:43
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Fidelity European Values Plc - Doc re Monthly Summary as at 31 October 2017

PR Newswire
London, November 16

Fidelity European Values PLC

LEI: 549300UC0QPP7Y0W8056

Monthly Summary as at 31 October 2017

Copies of the above document have been submitted to the UK Listing Authority, and will shortly be available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism (NSM):

http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

(Documents will usually be available for inspection within two business days of this notice being given)

The latest disclosable full portfolio is available on request.

16 November 2017


© 2017 PR Newswire