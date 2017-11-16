NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 11/16/17 -- WorkMarket (www.workmarket.com), the work OS for the modern enterprise, today unveiled a first-of-its-kind offering to provide workers' compensation insurance coverage to businesses managing a workforce of freelancers and contractors on its platform.

While businesses could previously only cover their W-2 employees under workers' compensation insurance, WorkMarket has partnered with one of the world's leading insurance companies to bring the same protection to businesses managing an agile workforce of independent service professionals. This no-fault insurance protects businesses from exposure to legal actions regardless of fault in the incident.

"Workers' compensation for independent contractors is unique to WorkMarket and represents a golden opportunity for businesses to further mitigate risk as they transition to an agile workforce," said Jeff Wald, President and Co-Founder of WorkMarket. "WorkMarket now offers an even more comprehensive platform for modern work -- allowing businesses to engage external talent without worry or hassle, so they can focus on growth."

By covering their non-employees through WorkMarket, businesses can ensure that all their contractors will be treated fairly and have their lost wages and medical expenses covered in case of a workplace injury. In the event of a claim, WorkMarket's support team is available to handle the entire process.

As businesses naturally gravitate toward the efficiency an agile workforce provides, factors like risk mitigation when engaging contractors become increasingly important. WorkMarket represents the only comprehensive platform for managing a blended workforce in the cloud, automating labor processes while seamlessly managing risk.

