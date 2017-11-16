SAN JOSE, CA and TOKYO, JAPAN -- (Marketwired) -- 11/16/17 -- Cisco Systems G.K. (President and General Manager: Miyuki Suzuki; address: Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo; Cisco) today announced that Nippon Telegraph and Telephone East Corporation (President: Masayuki Yamamura; Address: Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo; NTT East) has adopted a full-stack, ETSI-compliant NFV solution validated and supported by Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) for its new Maruraku Office service. This will enable the centralized creation, management and operation of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) environments for small and medium enterprises.

Developed in response to the ICT challenges faced by small and medium enterprises

NTT East is creating a highly reliable virtualization environment by transitioning from its existing service platform to provide new services aimed at resolving the problems posed by the ongoing shortage of dedicated IT personnel in many small and medium enterprises. The virtualization platform of the company's new service for consolidating Internet lines, firewalls, routers, storage and business phones in the cloud requires a wide range of system components. In addition, sophisticated coordination between these elements is essential to ensure stability.

Working with Cisco Advanced Services, NTT East deployed Cisco® Network Services Orchestrator (NSO), Cisco Elastic Services Controller (ESC), and the Cisco Network Functions Virtualization Infrastructure (NFVI) solution, including Cisco Virtual Topology System (VTS) and Cisco Virtualized Infrastructure Manager (VIM). The solution enabled the automation and integration of component functions with complex configurations within its virtualization platform. This cuts costs by reducing manual work and optimizing operations, whilst ensuring greater business agility for service changes and deployment.

Support for creation of new services promoting small and medium enterprises

The deployment of services by operators in the small and medium enterprise market must be agile. NTT East's adoption of Cisco products and technology in its new service platform was based on the latter's comprehensive and unified response and support system. This extends to general maintenance and operation of software and hardware spanning everything from service controllers to virtual server platforms and physical networks. NTT East will work to ensure the security and agility of the platform through automated and optimized operation, while developing new services and expanding ongoing services in support of small and medium enterprises.

Cisco is leading the disruption of the industry through its technology innovations and unrivalled expertise in mass-scale networking, automation, optical, cable access, video, and mobility with industry-leading systems, silicon, optics, services and security.

This enables service providers, media and web companies worldwide to reduce cost and complexity, grow revenue, and help secure their networks through Cisco intuitive mass-scale network platforms.

