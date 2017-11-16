Elsevier Wins Frost & Sullivan's Technology Innovation Award for Its STATdx and ExpertPath Diagnostic Decision Support Systems

Elsevier is improving the outlook on diagnostic decision-making through its expert-based decision support solutions for radiologists and pathologists

SANTA CLARA, California, Nov. 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Based on its recent analysis of clinical decision support systems (CDSS) for the pathology and radiology industry, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Elsevier with the 2017 North America Technology Innovation Award for its ExpertPath' and STATdx industry-leading diagnostic support systems for pathologists and radiologists. An established leader in the CDSS market, Elsevier offers a variety of content sources integrated with evidence-based content for the care process to help improve patient outcomes.

Widely regarded as the "Gold Standard" of radiology reference solutions, STATdx serves more than 50,000 users across 100 countries and is used in 99% of Academic Hospitals in North America. Written by renowned radiologists in each specialty, STATdxincreases accuracy and confidence in diagnosing complex imaging cases and includes over 4,000 common and complex diagnoses, 200,000 expert-selected and annotated image examples, more than 1,300 differential diagnosis modules, 20,000 easily sortable patient cases with cine clips for select topics, and much more.

ExpertPath is an anatomic and clinical pathology online decision support solution that provides timely aid to today's pathologists in their quest to get every diagnosis right and provide critical information back to physicians and care teams. ExpertPath equips pathologists working under high pressure with the expert-based information needed for: diagnosing complex or unusual cases; examining a case in an unfamiliar specialty area; teaching students and residents; preparing for a lecture; and taking part in or preparing for a tumor board Content includes differential diagnosis lists, ancillary tests, image galleries and specimen-handling protocols.

"With the shift in healthcare to digitalization, CDSS combines emerging Big Data and artificial intelligence technologies for improved clinical assessments. As a leader in the CDSS market, Elsevier knows the worth of extensive information, but the company also understands that the information must be easily accessible to optimize its value in diagnostic decisions," states Frost & Sullivan's Divyaa Ravishankar, Industry Principal. "Elsevier designed its solutions to push relevant and easily searchable data, ensuring physicians are not overburdened with non-relevant information."

Elsevier's platform content is available in nine languages-Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Spanish, Portuguese, Brazilian Portuguese, Italian, German, French, and Japanese-facilitating access for global users.

"Elsevier's customer support is outstanding. They have expert teams working to guarantee the reference material is the most up-to-date available, in addition to providing a field service team to help new customers use the platform efficiently for improved clinical utility," said Ravishankar. "The company is ahead of the curve regarding what customers need. While the radiology health segment transitioned to digitalization a decade ago, the pathology segment is just starting to embrace it, so the ExpertPath solution comes at the right time for the right people."

Elsevier is creating innovative products, such as STATdx and ExpertPath, providing physicians easy access to relevant information for improved clinical assessments. For this reason, Elsevier earns Frost & Sullivan's 2017 North America Technology Innovation Award.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that develops products with innovative features and functionality that are gaining rapid acceptance in the market. The award recognizes the quality of the solutions and the customer value enhancements they enable.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

