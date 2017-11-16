Full-year net sales in 2017 are expected to be above 2016 level and operating profit is expected to be below 2016 level



Lassila & Tikanoja's full-year net sales in 2017 are expected to be above the 2016 level and operating profit is expected to be below 2016 level.



Previously the company estimated the 2017 net sales to remain at the 2016 level and operating profit to be below 2016 level.



Lassila & Tikanoja raises its outlook due to better than estimated net sales of services in general and particularly of the business acquired from Sweden and of the renovation business.



Lassila & Tikanoja will publish its financial statements release 2017 on Wednesday, 31 January 2018 at 8 am.



Pekka Ojanpää President and CEO



For additional information, please contact Timo Leinonen, CFO, tel. +358 400 793 073.



Lassila & Tikanoja is a service company that is transforming the consumer society into an efficient recycling society. In co-operation with our customers we are reducing waste volumes, extending the useful lives of properties, recovering materials and decreasing the use of raw materials and energy. We help our customers to focus on their core business and to save the environment. Together, we create well-being and jobs. With operations in Finland, Sweden and Russia, L&T employs 8,000 persons. Net sales in 2016 amounted to EUR 661.8 million. L&T is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.



