Nasdaq Riga on November 16, 2017 received application from ABLV Bank, AS requesting listing of bonds, that were issued based on the Seventh bond offering program:



ISIN Nominal Number of Currenc Maturity value bonds y date Third Bond issue series LV00008023 100 400 000 USD 17.11.202 in USD 61 7 ABLV SUB USD 171127



Nasdaq Riga Management board's resolution on listing will be made public immediately after it has been made.



Attached: Base Prospectus of the Seventh Bond Offer Program and Final Terms.



