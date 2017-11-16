COLUMBUS, OH -- (Marketwired) -- 11/16/17 -- HighCom Global Security (OTC: HCGS) is pleased to announce that it has received confirmation from the OTC Markets that HighCom Global Security has been accepted and will be upgraded from the OTC Pink sheets to the OTC-QB Venture Marketplace.

The current trading symbol 'HCGS' will remain the same post upgrade.

The OTC-QB is geared towards developing U.S. and international companies. To be eligible, companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process.

Craig Campbell, CEO of HighCom Global Security states, "As we continue to transform HighCom Global Security into a world leader of supplying Armor and protective products to the world, upholding shareholder confidence is a priority." Campbell further stated, "The move off the Pink sheets to a more credible and transparent platform speaks to our commitment to creating greater accountability, continued growth for HighCom Global Security and increased liquidity for our shareholders."

The move to the OTCQB will allow HCGS access to a broader range of investors as the company continues to create shareholder value and execution of its growth strategy.

About HighCom Global Security, Inc. Highcom Global is a leading provider of equipment and services for the security and defense industries. We acquire, manage and build industry leading businesses which provide specialized, mission-critical solutions that address the needs of our customers. Our businesses continuously develop innovative solutions that enable our customers to achieve their objectives. With an experienced team and a proven track record of solid growth, we're establishing a broad portfolio of security businesses to provide our customers and shareholders with exceptional returns. Its HighCom Armor division provides high performance and affordable body armor, personal protective equipment, and armor systems and related accessories, while its BlastGard division has patented BlastWrap® technology that acts as a "virtual tent" to effectively mitigate blast effects and suppress post-blast fires.

Company Contact:

Craig Campbell, CEO

2901 East 4th Ave., Unit J

Columbus, OH 43219

www.HighComGlobal.com

416-727-8416

Email Contact



Communications Contact:

NetworkNewsWire (NNW)

New York, New York

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Email Contact



