DGAP-Media / 2017-11-16 / 14:47 *- *"darly" stands for highest quality standards and excellent price-performance ratio - Customers benefit from state-of-the-art technology and a comfortable fit - Matching "darly" wet wipes with 99.5% moisture complete the offer *Munich, November 16, 2017*: windeln.de, one of the leading online retailers for baby and toddler products in Europe and to customers in China, has expanded its private label business with the diaper brand "darly". The use of premium materials and the use of the dryway-technology with the so-called "3-lane absorption" offers the little darlings of the customers an excellent quality standard and comfort with long lasting results. The 3-lane-absorption technology ensures that fluid is distributed quickly and evenly so that babies stay dry for a long time. The diaper is particularly soft and optimally formed, so that it gently clings to babies skin. The diaper will be available at all windeln.de web shops in 10 European countries. *Highest quality standard and good price-performance ratio, also for further "darly" products* As a baby specialist, windeln.de has valuable experience in the field of baby products. Years of expertise and know-how have been successfully incorporated into the development of the darly products. The diaper is available in two designs that are standardized in each package. With four sizes from "Mini", "Midi" to "Maxi" and "Junior", customer can benefit from a very good price-performance ratio over many years. The sizes "New born" and "Extra large" will follow in the first quarter of 2018. After the successful launch of the premium diaper, the matching wet wipes will be available a few weeks later. The wet wipes are made of cotton with 99.5% moisture and provide the optimal care of sensitive baby skin. All "darly" products are made in Europe and the materials are chosen with great care. Konstantin Urban, founder and co-CEO about the new private label diaper: "We are especially proud of our very first own diaper. We are confident to offer an excellent product at an attractive price here. We support the launch with various marketing measures and promotional activities." For further information, please visit the "darly" website: www.darly.de [1]. *Corporate Communications* Judith Buchholz Telephone: +49 (89) 41 61 71 52 75 E-Mail: presse@windeln.de [2] *About windeln.de* windeln.de is one of the leading online retailers for baby, toddler and children's products in Europe. The windeln.de shops are tailored to the needs of customers in 10 European countries: Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Czech Republic, Poland, Slovakia, Spain, Portugal, France and Italy. The company also operates a successful e-commerce business with products for babies and toddlers for customers in China. The broad product portfolio includes everything from diapers, baby food, children's furniture, toys, clothes and strollers to child car seats. windeln.de was founded in October 2010 and currently has more than 400 employees in Germany and abroad. The company has been listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since May 6, 2015. For more information, go to http://corporate.windeln.de [3]. windeln.de Shops: www.windeln.de, www.nakiki.de, www.windeln.ch, www.kindertraum.ch, www.toys.ch, www.pannolini.it, www.feedo.cz, www.feedo.sk, www.feedo.pl, www.bebitus.es, www.bebitus.pt, www.bebitus.fr, www.windeln.com.cn [4], www.windelnde.tmall.hk End of Media Release Issuer: windeln.de SE Key word(s): Trades 2017-11-16 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: windeln.de SE Hofmannstr.51 81379 Munich Germany Phone: 089 / 416 17 15-0 Fax: 089 / 416 17 15-11 E-mail: investor.relations@windeln.de Internet: www.windeln.de ISIN: DE000WNDL110 WKN: WNDL11 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange End of News DGAP Media 630177 2017-11-16 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=4c0b87849b846176fb48147662d69edf&application_id=630177&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: mailto:@windeln.de 3: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6bead32171688d22778c847d9901b2e0&application_id=630177&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 4: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=dbe7a5317525d323def89743c8aea0ca&application_id=630177&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

November 16, 2017 08:48 ET (13:48 GMT)