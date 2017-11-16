Article 223-16 of general regulation of French Autorité des Marchés Financiers

Erytech Pharma (Euronext: ERYP- Nasdaq: ERYP):

Euronext Paris from Euronext (Market segment C ISIN Code: FR0011471135- Symbol: ERYP)

Nasdaq Global Select Market in the United-States (Symbol: ERYP)

Website: www.erytech.com

Date Total of shares composing the share capital Total of brut(1) voting rights Total of net(2) voting rights January 31, 2017 8 732 648 10 410 050 10 407 550 February 28, 2017 8 732 648 10 395 830 10 393 330 March 31, 2017 8 734 698 10 351 950 10 349 450 April 19, 2017 11 740 648(3) 13 303 800(3) 13 301 300(3) April 30, 2017 11 743 148 13 303 549 13 301 049 May 31, 2017 11 744 148 13 304 550 13 302 050 June 30, 2017 11 744 448 13 298 756 13 296 256 July 31, 2017 11 744 448 13 300 266 13 297 766 August 31,2017 11 744 448 13 301 546 13 299 046 September 30, 2017 11 745 648 13 300 046 13 297 546 October 31, 2017 11 754 422 13 304 770 13 302 270 November 16, 2017 17 934 559(4) 19 484 907(4) 19 482 407(4)

(1) Gross voting rights number (or theoretical voting rights) is used as a basis for calculating the crossing of the threshold. In accordance with article 223-11 of general regulation of Autorité des Marchés Financiers, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares carrying the single and double voting rights, including shares without voting rights.

(2) Without treasury shares

(3)The number of shares and voting rights raised following the issuance of 3 000 000 new shares (cf. Note d'opération Visa n°17-161 available on the Company's website)

(4)The numbers of shares and voting rights raised following the issuance of 5 374 033 new shares on November 10, 2017 and of 806 104 new shares expected to be issued on November 16, 2017 (cf. Note d'opération Visa n°17-584 available on the Company's website).

