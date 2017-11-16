Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2017) - Orestone Mining Corp. (TSXV: ORS) ("Orestone" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. John Kanderka has joined the Company's Board of Directors. Mr. Kanderka has more than 40 years of experience in the oil and gas industry as well as the minerals industry; he currently consults for a variety of exploration and production companies in Western Canada and the United States.

Mr. Kanderka has many years of corporate experience as an officer and as a director in both the private and public sectors in various roles including strategic planning, corporate finance, management and administration. He has been a company founder and company builder with a wide array of experience in asset purchase and sale transactions, mergers, buyouts and reorganizations.

"We are very pleased that Mr. Kanderka has joined the Board of Directors," said David Hottman, Chairman, President & CEO. "John brings to Orestone a wealth of entrepreneurial experience, expertise in land and corporate transactions, finance and management as well as an unwavering enthusiasm and drive to succeed."

Orestone Mining Corp. is a Canadian-based company that controls a portfolio of gold-copper exploration targets in British Columbia, Canada. For more information please visit: www.orestone.ca

