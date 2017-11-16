Vilnius, Lithuania, 2017-11-16 15:49 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apranga APB received the notification from Harvey Sawikin as principal of Firebird Advisors LTD, Firebird Avrora Advisors LLC and Firebird Management LLC about disposal of a block of shares (see attachment). The declared threshold that was crossed - 5%. The reason for crossing the threshold - disposal of shares.



Saulius Bacauskas Apranga Group CFO +370 5 2390843



