The company announces the following unaudited data

as at 15 November 2017 - Using BID Valuations

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at par value 1330.61 p

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at market value* 1325.33 p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at par value 1354.56 p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at market value* 1349.29 p

*based on the mid market value of the debenture debt at valuation point,

source: Interactive Data

