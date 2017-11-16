United States Commercial Cards Industry Report 2017: Partnership Activity Across Commercial Cards is Accelerating

DUBLIN, November 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Complex Business Relationships Drive the Commercial Cards Industry" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
Complex Business Relationships Drive the Commercial Cards Industry examines the level of complexity and increasing breadth of participants involved to deliver better payables solutions through the cards networks.
The credit card industry has over time created what can reasonably be described as the only true real-time global payment network. A corporate user can execute a payment request to a supplier/merchant from and to anywhere cards are accepted across the globe. The merchant then gains authorization and clearance for the transaction in just a few seconds, allowing for immediate service provision.
It all sounds relatively simple, but the infrastructure, software, and services forming the foundation of this reliable payment network are anything but simple. During the past 10 years there has been a concerted effort on the part of the commercial cards industry to gain a stronger foothold in the business payments space, most specifically business-to-business (B2B) payables.
This objective is being advanced through technology and ongoing partnerships as the industry adapts to the changing world of digital payments.
Highlights of the report include:
- A detailed breakdown of the categories and service participants across the cards network spectrum
- Value chain descriptions for both buyers and sellers
- New entrants and methods for partnering as business models and technology converge
- Network strategic movement towards collaboration to deliver broader payments solutions.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction
3. The Cards Industry Participants
- The Usual Suspects
- Card Schemes and Networks
- Cards Payments Processors
- Merchant Service Providers (MSP)
- Additional Models and Participant Expansion
4. Direct Business Partnerships
- The Branded Network Approaches
- Issuers and PSPs
5. Conclusions
- Endnotes
Companies Mentioned
