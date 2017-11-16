ANNEXE A

Form to be used for the purposes of notifying the acquisition or disposal of major holdings pursuant to the law and grand-ducal regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers of securities (referred to as "the Transparency Law" and "the Transparency Regulation")

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached1: SES SA

2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):

[X] an acquisition or disposal of voting rights

] an acquisition or disposal of financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached

] an event changing the breakdown of voting rights

3. Full name of person(s) subject to the notification obligation2

Lazard Asset Management LLC

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from the person mentioned in point 3.)3

5. Date of the transaction and date on which the threshold is crossed or reached4

October 31, 2017

6. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached:

5%

7. Notified details:

A) Voting rights attached to shares (article 8 and 9 of the Transparency Law) Categories/type of shares (if possible using the ISIN CODE) Situation previous to the triggering transaction5 Please refer to the situation disclosed in the previous notification. In case the situation previous to the triggering transaction was below the lowest applicable threshold of 5%, please state "below minimum threshold". Resulting situation after the triggering transaction6 If the holding has fallen below the lowest applicable threshold of 5%, please note that it is not necessary to disclose the extent of the holding, only that the new holding is below that minimum threshold. For the case provided for in article 9(a) of the Transparency Law, there should be no disclosure of individual holdings per party to the agreement unless a party individually crosses or reaches an article 8 threshold. This applies upon entering into, introducing changes to or terminating an agreement. Number of voting rights7 Direct and indirect. Number of voting rights8 In case of combined holdings of shares with voting rights attached "direct holding" and voting rights "indirect holding", please split the voting rights number and percentage into the direct and indirect columns if there is no combined holdings, please leave the relevant box blank. % of voting rights9 The result of the division should be rounded to 2 decimal places. Direct10 Voting rights attached to shares held by the notifying party (article 8 of the Transparency Law). Indirect11 Voting rights held by the notifying party independently of any holding of shares (article 9 of the Transparency Law). Direct Indirect LU0088087324 25,881,537 31,480,357 5.47% TOTAL (all categories, based on aggregate voting rights) 25,881,537 31,480,357 5.47%

B) Financial Instruments (article 12 of the Transparency Law) Resulting situation after the triggering transaction12 If the holding has fallen below the lowest applicable threshold of 5%, please note that it is not necessary to disclose the extent of the holding, only that the new holding is below that minimum threshold. Type of financial instrument Expiration Date13 Date of maturity/expiration of the financial instrument, i.e. the date when right to acquire shares ends. Exercise/Conversion Period/Date14 If the financial instrument has such a period please specify this period for example once every 3 months starting from [date]. Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights that may be obtained if the instrument is exercised/converted15 The result of the division should be rounded to 2 decimal places. TOTAL (in relation to all expiration dates, all categories)

8. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable16

Lazard Asset Management LLC has the ability to exercise the voting rights of 25,881,537 shares, on behalf of its clients.

9. In case of proxy voting:[name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [number] voting rights as of [date

10. Additional information:

Done at 30 Rockefeller Plaza, New York NY, 10112 on November 6, 2017.

