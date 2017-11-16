SCOTTS VALLEY, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/16/17 -- Semblant, the global leader in innovating and deploying protective nanomaterials in the electronics industry, has demonstrated the elite protectiveness of their smartphone nanocoating technology by achieving IPX7 certification across multiple, top-tier mobile devices.

IPX7 is part of the internationally recognized Ingress Protection (IP) specification used to define levels of effectiveness against liquid exposure. A rating of IPX7 for smartphones verifies protection against the effect of water immersion at 1 meter depth for 30 minutes, while the phone continues to operate, providing consumers with the highest level of robustness and product assurance for their mobile devices.

The testing comprised of three handset models from across the world's top five smartphone manufacturers. After a period of immersion in ionized water at 1 meter for 30 minutes, all handsets continued to be fully operational with no damage or risk to user safety. Administered and verified on behalf of customers by the third-party test laboratory National Technical Systems (NTS), the results provide continued proof of Semblant's ability to achieve the highest levels of product protection and robustness in the industry.

"While some companies rely on complicated and expensive mechanical solutions to achieve ever-higher levels of water resistance, Semblant can achieve the highest level of protection, IPX7, by nanocoating alone," said Simon McElrea, CEO of Semblant. "We are in fact the only nanocoating company to have IPX7-certified handsets in the mass market today. Most mobile device companies, particularly the highest growth ones based in China, do not have the time, resources, or budget to design each new model for water resistance. However by integrating a simple and seamless nanocoating step into their manufacturing process, they can achieve the same IPX7 protection for their devices."

Semblant has experienced the rapid adoption of its latest MobileShield™ product in 2017, having built approximately 10 million devices at IPX7-certified level since the beginning of the third quarter. MobileShield™ allows consumers to benefit from longer device life, and the freedom to take their smartphones almost anywhere. For manufacturers, the technology provides significant economic benefits, by providing a highly economical, sustainable and repairable protective solution, substantially reducing device replacement expenditures for the total value chain.

About Semblant: Semblant is the global leader in innovating and deploying protective nanomaterials in the electronics industry. The company's unique nanoshield nanotechnology solutions, backed by a broad range of fundamental patents, have been designed specifically to protect electronic devices from liquid ingress, corrosion and many other forms of damage. This saves the industry billions of dollars each year in return and repair costs. Semblant's nanocoatings are also environmentally friendly and release no hazardous materials in the manufacturing process. The company provides solutions to the mobile phone, wearable, enterprise computing, network infrastructure, medical device, automotive and space/military/aerospace markets, as well as the printed circuit board and semiconductor/semiconductor packaging industries.

For more information, visit us at www.semblant.com, on Twitter or on LinkedIn.

Media contact

Nick Richardson

Kiterocket (for Semblant)

+1 480 409 0775

nrichardson@kiterocket.com



