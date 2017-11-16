The solar PV giant has completed its second green project bond placement with Goldman Sachs Japan.Canadian Solar, a vertically integrated Tier-1 Chinese solar firm, has secured ¥7.4 billion ($66.0 million) in project financing for its 27.3 MWp solar power plant in Tottori Prefecture, Japan.The Tottori green project bond consists of a dual-tenor maturity of 1.5 and 18.3 years. These two dates represent the initial and extended tenor respectively, within a single-tranche of the bond, making full repayment of the bond flexible, while enabling a potential sale of the solar power plant to the Canadian Solar Infrastructure Fund, recently listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.The Japan Credit Rating Agency assigned the Tottori project an investment grade rating of "A", the highest rating available to the solar sector in Japan, making it the ...

