Schweiter Technologies / Schweiter sells RhyTech site in Neuhausen . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Horgen, November 16, 2017 - 3A Technology & Management AG, a company belonging to the Schweiter Technologies Group, has signed an agreement with Halter AG to sell its investment property in Neuhausen. The transaction will generate a book gain in the single-digit CHF millions for Schweiter Technologies.

In 2012, 3A Technology & Management AG and Halter Entwicklungen signed an agreement to jointly develop the RhyTech site in Neuhausen. In October 2014 the changes to the zoning plan required for the project entered into force, and the related district plan was approved in 2016. The project encompasses the development of residential and commercial spaces while retaining the historic production building. Halter will continue to drive the development project forward as planned after the transfer of ownership.

The transaction will be concluded once the legally valid entries in the land register have been made, which is expected to take place before the end of 2017.

For further information please contact:

Martin Klöti, CFO

Tel. +41 44 718 33 03, fax +41 44 718 34 51, martin.kloeti@schweiter.com (mailto:martin.kloeti@schweiter.com)

Schweiter Technologies AG, Neugasse 10, CH - 8810 Horgen, Switzerland

Tel. +41 44 718 33 03 Fax +41 44 718 34 51 info@schweiter.com (mailto:info@schweiter.com)

www.schweiter.com (http://www.schweiter.com/)

Please find the Media release in the PDF attached:

Media release (PDF) (http://hugin.info/100347/R/2150370/825385.pdf)

