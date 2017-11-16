Regulatory News:

Europcar Group (Paris:EUCAR), the European leader in vehicle rental services and a major mobility player, announces today the opening on new franchises in 9 countries through its 2 major brands, Europcar and InterRent to accelerate its international deployment. The Group now offers its mobility services to a wider clientele in destinations with important demand for car rentals.

Europcar opened new franchises in Israel (28 stations), Lebanon (2 stations), Rwanda (2 stations), Senegal (4 stations), Cambodia (2 stations), Guatemala (2 stations) and Mali (2 stations). The brand InterRent operates now in Dubai's airport and in Chile (3 stations).

At the end of 2016, 2,035 stations were operated as franchises through the world which allow the Europcar Group to benefit from substantial flows of leisure and business customers.

"We are proud to welcome new franchisees into Europcar Group. Enlarge our presence worldwide and be able to offer our mobility services and high quality standards everywhere is a part of our Group International strategy. Our objective is to develop our presence in countries where the Group was not enough present, especially in the Middle-East region, a growing leisure destination," explained Marcus Bernhardt, Managing Director of the International Coverage Business Unit.

About Europcar Group

Europcar Group is listed on Euronext Paris. Europcar is the European leader in vehicle rental service and is also a major player in mobility markets. Active in more than 130 countries and territories, including nine subsidiaries in Europe and two in Australia and New Zealand, Europcar serves customers through an extensive vehicle rental network comprised of its wholly-owned subsidiaries as well as sites operated by franchisees and partners. The group operates mainly under the Europcar, InterRent and Ubeeqo brands. Customer satisfaction is at the heart of the group's mission and all of its employees, this commitment fuels the continuous development of new services. The Europcar Lab, based in Paris, was created to better grasp tomorrow's mobility challenges through innovation and strategic investments, such as Ubeeqo, E-Car Club or Brunel.

Further details on our website: europcar-group.com

