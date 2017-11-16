MindBytes BVBA and its subsidiary, MindLab Interactive AI Inc., ("MindBytes") today announced it has initiated an oncology research development program focused on empowering individuals with cancer and improving their lives. The Company plans to develop an interactive Cancer Patient Decision Aid (CADA) and an evidence-based serious game for breast cancer survivors. The Company is also developing patient preference elicitation tools to collect data that will be used to fine-tune CADA and create health economic models.

MindBytes believes these tools can empower patients and play an important role in addressing ongoing challenges in cancer care. "We have a history of working in oncology and recognized that although pharmaceutical treatments for cancer have grown extensively, there are still robust unmet needs related to cancer care and support", says MindBytes' CEO, Geert Vander Stichele.

An early validation of MindBytes' approach in oncology is the news that with its tool, CADA, it was selected as a finalist for the Astellas Oncology C3 Prizefrom a global pool of over 160 entrants. On November 13th, MindBytes presented its tool, CADA, to a live panel of judges at the Union for International Cancer Control World Cancer Leaders' Summit in Mexico City and was announced as a runner-up for the Astellas Oncology C3 Prize. "It's a huge honour to be selected as a finalist for the Astellas Oncology C3 prize and our team was overwhelmed when we heard the news", describes CEO, Geert Vander Stichele. Adding, "We plan to put the finalist award to use immediately to begin work on bringing this valuable tool, CADA, to patients".

Within its oncology R&D program, MindBytes is also working with collaborators at the University of Leuven and the academic hospital UZ Leuven to develop an evidence-based serious game for breast cancer survivors. Additionally, MindBytes will cooperate with its sister company, ISMS, to integrate data collected by its oncology tools into health economic models.

About Cancer Patient Decision Aid (CADA)

CADA is an interactive, scenario-based, decision-support tool that incorporates the latest scientific and technological advances in serious gaming and patient preference elicitation. CADA will address education, expertise, equality, experience, and engagement the five "E"s prescribed by the European Patient Empowerment Campaign thereby facilitating shared-decision making with clinicians. This will result in patients receiving treatments that are aligned with their personal circumstances and preferences, ultimately leading to greater certainty and reduced stress during a very difficult period. The tool will be developed in collaboration with leading experts in Cancer Care, Patient Advocacy, and Patient Preference Elicitation. Moreover, MindBytes has already established a partnership with University of Leuven Professor Isabelle Huys and Niki Ver Donck, a Ph.D. student from the University of Leuven.

About MindBytes BVBA

MindBytes, formed in 2014 in Ghent, Belgium, is a leading European service provider that develops data-smart educational software aimed at realizing behavioural changes for healthcare, pharmaceutical, and government clients. MindBytes is composed of a multidisciplinary team of Software and Data Engineers, Science Experts, and Communication Professionals that are dedicated to helping people and organizations change their behaviour and make better decisions. The driving force behind their projects is a shared passion for improving the lives of patients and their families. Its client list currently includes several top 10 pharmaceutical companies, regional governments, and healthcare institutions. More information is available about the company at: www.mindbytes.be

About MindLab Interactive AI Inc.

MindLab Interactive AI Inc. is the North American subsidiary of MindBytes BVBA, a leading European service provider that develops data-smart educational software aimed at realizing behavioural changes for healthcare, pharmaceutical, and government clients. MindLab offers similar services to its European parent, in addition to a range of health economic, market access, and reimbursement services in collaboration with its European sister company, ISMS. The Company operates out of its offices in Edmonton, AB, Canada. More information is available about the company at: www.mindbytes.be

