Global Airport Notification Systems Market 2017-2021 with NEC, Rockwell Collins, RESA, Simpleway & SITA Dominating

DUBLIN, November 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Airport Notification Systems Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global airport notification systems market to grow at a CAGR of 6.54% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Airport Notification Systems Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is development of digital signage technology. Signage involves the use of symbols or signs to communicate messages to a larger group. It is mostly used in marketing. It uses digital displays, such as LCD, LED, and projection screens, to exhibit content in the form of digital videos, images, web pages, streaming data, or text. They are installed in museums, stadiums, transportation systems, retail stores, and hotels for exhibitions, wayfinding, and outdoor advertising.

According to the report, one driver in the market is demand generated from new airports and terminal expansion. Airport operations and associated business models have evolved dramatically over the last decade to support and fulfill the rapid growth of the airline industry. In the new aviation era, changed regulatory reforms and increased global trade and tourism in the Americas, EMEA, and emerging countries are leading to a massive traffic growth. In response, airlines are also changing their operating models for better efficiency. While in some cases, new airports have developed to meet the demands of the increasing air traffic, some others have resorted to expanding their existing airports.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is constraints with internal IT security of airports. Like many other sectors, the aviation industry is also hindered by hacking. For instance, in June 2015, the malicious attack on the website of LOT Polish Airlines led to substantial disruptions and flight delays and cancellations, consequently grounding over 1,400 passengers. Though these attacks infrequently affect the IT systems of the aircraft, they present unreliable situations for the passengers, which can affect their choice to fly with the airline on their next journey.

Market Trends

Development of digital signage technology

Advancement in airline baggage tracking and notification process

Adoption of cloud computing technology

Key vendors

NEC

Rockwell Collins

RESA

Simpleway

SITA

Other prominent vendors

Amadeus Airport IT Americas (AirIT)

IDS PIDS

INFORM Software

Siemens

Ultra Electronics Airport Systems



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



Market outline

Introduction to airport notification system



PART 05: Market landscape



Market overview

Market size and forecast

Five forces analysis



PART 06: Market segmentation by installation type



Global airport notification system market by installation type

Global terminal-side airport notification system market

Global landside airport notification system market



PART 07: Geographical segmentation



Segmentation of global airport notification system market by geography

Airport notification system market in APAC

Airport notification system market in EMEA

Airport notification system market in Americas



PART 08: Decision framework



PART 09: Drivers and challenges



PART 10: Market trends



Development of digital signage technology

Advancement in airline baggage tracking and notification process

Adoption of cloud computing technology



PART 11: Vendor landscape



Competitive landscape

Other prominent vendors

NEC

Rockwell Collins

RESA

Simpleway

SITA



PART 12: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vn3s36/global_airport





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716