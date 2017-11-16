Global Airport Notification Systems Market 2017-2021 with NEC, Rockwell Collins, RESA, Simpleway & SITA Dominating

DUBLIN, November 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The global airport notification systems market to grow at a CAGR of 6.54% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Airport Notification Systems Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is development of digital signage technology. Signage involves the use of symbols or signs to communicate messages to a larger group. It is mostly used in marketing. It uses digital displays, such as LCD, LED, and projection screens, to exhibit content in the form of digital videos, images, web pages, streaming data, or text. They are installed in museums, stadiums, transportation systems, retail stores, and hotels for exhibitions, wayfinding, and outdoor advertising.
According to the report, one driver in the market is demand generated from new airports and terminal expansion. Airport operations and associated business models have evolved dramatically over the last decade to support and fulfill the rapid growth of the airline industry. In the new aviation era, changed regulatory reforms and increased global trade and tourism in the Americas, EMEA, and emerging countries are leading to a massive traffic growth. In response, airlines are also changing their operating models for better efficiency. While in some cases, new airports have developed to meet the demands of the increasing air traffic, some others have resorted to expanding their existing airports.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is constraints with internal IT security of airports. Like many other sectors, the aviation industry is also hindered by hacking. For instance, in June 2015, the malicious attack on the website of LOT Polish Airlines led to substantial disruptions and flight delays and cancellations, consequently grounding over 1,400 passengers. Though these attacks infrequently affect the IT systems of the aircraft, they present unreliable situations for the passengers, which can affect their choice to fly with the airline on their next journey.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
Market outline
Introduction to airport notification system
PART 05: Market landscape
Market overview
Market size and forecast
Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by installation type
Global airport notification system market by installation type
Global terminal-side airport notification system market
Global landside airport notification system market
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
Segmentation of global airport notification system market by geography
Airport notification system market in APAC
Airport notification system market in EMEA
Airport notification system market in Americas
PART 08: Decision framework
PART 09: Drivers and challenges
PART 10: Market trends
Development of digital signage technology
Advancement in airline baggage tracking and notification process
Adoption of cloud computing technology
PART 11: Vendor landscape
Competitive landscape
Other prominent vendors
NEC
Rockwell Collins
RESA
Simpleway
SITA
PART 12: Appendix
