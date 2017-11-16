Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) MAGNIT PJSC: PJSC 'Magnit' announces the cessation of Sergey Galitskiy's right to dispose a certain number of votes accounted for voting shares (stakes) in the charter capital of PJSC 'Magnit' 16-Nov-2017 / 17:32 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press Release Krasnodar November 16, 2017 PJSC "Magnit" announces the cessation of Sergey Galitskiy's right to dispose a certain number of votes accounted for voting shares (stakes) in the charter capital of PJSC "Magnit" Krasnodar, Russia (November 16, 2017): Magnit PJSC, one of Russia's leading retailers (the "Company"; MOEX and LSE: MGNT), announces the cessation of Mr. Sergey Galitskiy's right to dispose a certain number of votes accounted for voting shares (stakes) in the charter capital of PJSC "Magnit". On November 16, 2017 the right of Mr. Galitskiy Sergey N. to dispose a certain number of votes accounted for voting shares (stakes) in the charter capital of PJSC "Magnit" ceased. Entities controlled by Galitskiy Sergey N. through which he has the right to indirectly dispose a certain number of votes accounted for voting shares (stakes) in the charter capital of PJSC "Magnit": 1) Full company name: Lavreno Limited; Company address: Spyrou Kyprianou 20, Chapo Central, 3' floor, 1075, Nicosia, Cyprus; 2) Full company name: Closed Joint-Stock Company "Obyedinyonniy kapital"; Company address: Russia. Krasnodar krai, Krasnodar, 491 Severnaya Street; Primary State Registration Number: 1062310012710; Individual Taxpayer Number 2310113079. 3) Full company name: "Magnit" Joint-Stock Non-Government Pension Fund; Company address: Russia, Krasnodar krai, Krasnodar, 95 Moskovskaya Street, letter B, office 1; Primary State Registration Number: 1142300003086; Individual Taxpayer Number: 2311178583. Type of stock power: indirect power. Attribute of stock power: sole power. The basis of the stock power: cessation (decrease of stake) in the issuer. Number of shares and % in the charter capital before the basis of the stock power: 33,559,296 shares (35.489441%). Number of shares and % in the charter capital after the basis of the stock power: 26,459,296 shares (27.981088%). For further information, please contact: Timothy Post Head of Investor Relations Email: post@magnit.ru Office: +7-861-277-4554 x 17600 Dina Svishcheva Deputy Director, Investor Relations Email: Chistyak@magnit.ru Office: +7-861-277-4554 x 15101 Media Inquiries Media Relations Department press@magnit.ru Company description: Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of September 30, 2017, Magnit operated 36 distribution centers and 15,697 stores (11,743 convenience, 432 hypermarkets and 3,522 drogerie stores) in 2,664 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. In accordance with the reviewed IFRS consolidated financial statements for 1H 2017, Magnit had revenues of RUB 555 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 49 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB+. Measured by market capitalization, Magnit is one of the largest retailers in Europe. ISIN: US55953Q2021 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: MGNT LEI Code: 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 4882 End of Announcement EQS News Service 630269 16-Nov-2017

