=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The company Semperit AG Holding is declaring the following financial reports below: Report Type: Quarterly report according to art. 87 para. 6 Stock Exchange Act English: Publication Date: 16.11.2017 Publication Location: http://www.semperitgroup.com/investor-relations/2017_Q1-3_Report.pdf Further inquiry note: Monika Riedel Group Head of Communications & Sustainability +43 676 8715 8620 monika.riedel@semperitgroup.com Stefan Marin Head of Investor Relations Tel.: +43 676 8715 8210 stefan.marin@semperitgroup.com www.semperitgroup.com end of announcement euro adhoc =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 16, 2017 11:57 ET (16:57 GMT)