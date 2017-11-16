Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2017) - Glance Technologies (CSE: GET) (FSE: GJT) (OTCQB: GLNNF) (CSE: GET.WT) announced a new version of its Glance Pay Merchant app, which will allow merchants to download an app and start accepting Glance payments and rewards within minutes. Glance believes this should help enable viral adoption of its technology amongst merchants and position Glance Pay to provide payment services similar to the ones exploding in China.

InvestmentPitch Media has produced a "video news alert" which provides a brief overview of the company. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Glance" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/0_608y4lyd/Glance-Technologies-CSE-GET-announced-a-new-version-of-its-Glance-Pay-Merchant-app

According to a report released by the UN-based Better Than Cash Alliance, users sent $1.7 trillion in total payments through Alibaba's Alipay service last year, up from only $70 billion in 2012, with Tencent's WeChat users sending about $1.2 trillion in 2016, up from $11.6 billion in 2012.

Unlike many of the other services, which require custom hardware, an extra expense and time consuming barrier, Glance's track record of success with it's anti-fraud technology means it doesn't need custom hardware for swiping cards or using chip and pin machines.

Glance Pay, a subsidiary of Glance Technologies, has developed a mobile payment system, consisting of proprietary technology, which includes a number of user apps, currently available for free downloads in Apple and Android formats.

Desmond Griffin, CEO, stated: "We are excited about opening our merchant app to a much larger audience and allowing them to get up and running very quickly with our upcoming app. And if you look ahead, custom hardware is not required to process cryptocurrency payments, and thus we believe we are well positioned with this new app."

In other news, the company has added additional expertise with the appointment of strategist Dinis Guarda to its advisory board. Guarda, ranked as the 5th most influential blockchain person in the world by Right Relevance, will secure the teams to develop a potential initial coin offering for a rewards based cryptocurrency to be integrated with the Glance Pay mobile payment network and to provide strategy and assist Glance in building a premium advisor crypto network. With more than 20 years in international business and digital transformation, Guarda has been involved in various new digital top 100 digital currencies.

Dinis Guarda stated: "I like the Glance Technologies vision and I'm excited to be on board to help develop its blockchain solution. With its mobile payment technology and its position as a publicly traded company, Glance has enormous potential in the cryptocurrency space."

Penny Green, Glance President & COO stated: "Dinis adds tremendous value to our advisory team through his extensive network and his deep knowledge and experience in fintech and blockchain. We plan to work with Dinis and our other advisors to build Glance a world leading cryptocurrency advisory network with 20 - 30 members."

Glance is building a valuable network of merchants and consumers, offering targeted in-app marketing, geo targeted digital coupons, social media marketing, and custom rewards programs. Glance Pay has entered into significant licensing agreements to access the cannabis, fitness, wellness, foreign student and tourist markets through Cannapay Financial, Active Pay Distribution and Euro Asia Pay Holdings.

For more information please visit the company's website www.glance.tech or contact Christina Rao, Vice President, Investor Relations, at 604-723-7480 or email investors@glancepay.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com