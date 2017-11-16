Regulatory News:

Vivendi (Paris:VIV):

Revenues of €3,184 M, +2.7%1 and +19.3% with Havas

Income from operations of €340 M, +3.5%1 and +17.2% with Havas

EBITA of €293 M, -5.2%1 and +5.7% with Havas

Vivendi confirms its 2017 annual outlook:

Revenues up by more than 5%2

EBITA up by around 25%2

UMG: excellent results for the first nine months of the year; expects revenues to grow by around 10% 3 and EBITA to improve by close to 20% 3

Canal+ Group: improvement in operating results in the third quarter of 2017, driven by positive commercial momentum in France; confirmation of an EBITA target of approximately €350 million for 2017.

Vivendi invests in long-term value creating projects and in businesses of the future, notably through CanalOlympia, live, Dailymotion, Vivendi Content and Group Vivendi Africa.

Investments in video games generate value. Vivendi does not intend to file a public tender offer for Ubisoft shares, nor to acquire control of the company over the six coming months. The current unrealized capital gain on the Ubisoft investment is more than €1 billion.

1 At constant currency and perimeter compared to the third quarter of 2016.

2 Prior to the integration of Havas.

3 At constant currency.

First half of 2017 3rd quarter of 2017 Key Figures change year-on-year change year-on-year at constant currency and perimeter4 Of which Havas 's contribution change year-on-year change year-on-year at constant currency and perimeter5 Revenues €5,437 M +7.8% +4.8 % €3,184 M €525 M +19.3% + 2.7% Income from operations6,7 €401 M 9.0% 11.1 €340 M €44 M +17.2% +3.5% EBITA6,7 €352 M -9.2% -11.0 €293 M €34 M +5.7% -5.2% of which UMG €286 M +61.6% +58.4 % €156 M -11.6%8 -7.7%8 Groupe Canal+ €171 M -40.5% -41.9 % €155 M +11.8% +11.0% EBIT7,9 €362 M -31.5% €310 M +4.8% Earnings attributable to Vivendi SA shareowners7 €176 M -80.7% €223 M -15.4% Adjusted net income6,7 €320 M +12.0% €273 M -19.6%

This press release contains unaudited consolidated results established under IFRS, which were approved by Vivendi's Management Board on November 13, 2017, reviewed by the Vivendi Audit Committee on November 14, 2017, and by Vivendi's Supervisory Board on November 16, 2017.

Vivendi's Supervisory Board met today under the chairmanship of Vincent Bolloré and reviewed the Group's Condensed Financial Statements for the first nine months of 2017, which were approved by the Management Board on November 13, 2017.

For the first nine months of 2017, revenues amounted to €8,621 million, an 11.8% increase compared to the first nine months of 2016, notably resulting from the consolidation of Havas on July 3, 2017 (+€525 million). At constant currency and perimeter10, revenues increased by 4.1% driven by Universal Music Group's growth (+10.9%) while Canal+ Group's situation has slightly improved (decrease of 1.6% for the first nine months of 2017, compared to a decrease of 2.7% for the same period in 2016).

4 For the first half of 2017, the constant perimeter reflects the impacts of the acquisition of Thema America by Canal+ Group (April 7, 2016), Gameloft (June 29, 2016) and Paddington Bear, which has been integrated into Vivendi Village (June 30, 2016).

5 For the third quarter of 2017, constant perimeter reflects the impacts of the acquisition of Havas (July 3, 2017).

6 Non-GAAP measures.

7 Reconciliations of EBIT to EBITA and to income from operations, as well as a reconciliation of earnings attributable to Vivendi SA shareowners to adjusted net income, are presented in Appendix I.

8 The third quarter of 2016 benefited from legal settlement income and a one-time catch up in accounting for certain streaming revenues. Excluding these items and at constant currency and perimeter, EBITA would be up 6.2%.

9 Vivendi made changes in the presentation of its Consolidated Statement of Earnings as from January 1, 2017. For a detailed description of these changes in presentation and the reconciliations to previously published financial data, please refer to annex IV of this Press Release.

For the third quarter of 2017, revenues amounted to €3,184 million, up 19.3% compared tothe third quarter of 2016. At constant currency and perimeter5, revenues increased by 2.7%, primarily driven by Universal Music Group's growth (+5.3%) while Canal+ Group's situation continues to improve: revenues were stable compared to the third quarter of 2016, vs. a decrease of 1.3% for the second quarter of 2017 compared to the second quarter of 2016 and a decrease of 3.5% for the first quarter of 2017 compared to the first quarter of 2016.

Income from operations amounted to €741 million, up 1.4% compared to the first nine months of 2016, notably resulting from the consolidation of Havas (+€44 million). At constant currency and perimeter10, income from operations decreased by 5.2%; Universal Music Group's growth (+€82 million) partially offset the decline of Canal+ Group (-€85 million, despite the €30 million increase for the third quarter of 2017) and the development costs incurred by New Initiatives.

It should be noted that, for the third quarter of 2017 alone, income from operations rose to €340 million, an increase of 17.2% and of 3.5% at constant currency and perimeter5, compared to the third quarter of 2016.

EBITA amounted to €645 million, a 3.0% decrease compared to the first nine months of 2016, despite the consolidation of Havas (+€34 million). At constant currency and perimeter10, EBITA decreased by 8.6% due to lower income from operations and the unfavorable change in other operating charges and income (a net charge of €36 million compared to a net charge of €4 million for the first nine months of 2016).

For the third quarter of 2017, EBITA amounted to €293 million, up 5.7% and down 5.2% at constant currency and perimeter5 compared to the third quarter of 2016.

EBIT amounted to €672 million, an 18.5% decrease compared to the first nine months of 2016. The reversal of reserverelated to the Securities Class Action litigation in the United States, which reached a final conclusion in April 2017, represented a net profit of €27 million. For the first nine months of 2016, the reversal of reserve related to the Liberty Media litigation in the United States represented a net profit of €240 million. Telecom Italia, accounted for under the equity method, contributed €91 million to EBIT for the first nine months of 2017.

For the third quarter of 2017, EBIT amounted to €310 million, a 4.8% increase compared to the third quarter of 2016.

Earnings attributable to Vivendi SA shareowners amounted to a profit of €399 million (€0.32 per share), compared to €1,175 million (€0.92 per share) for the same period in 2016. This change primarily resulted from the favorable impact of certain non-recurring items during the first nine months of 2016 (the reversal of reserve related to the Liberty Media litigation as well as the net capital gain on the sale of Vivendi's remaining interest in Activision Blizzard).

10 For the first nine months of 2017, constant perimeter reflects the impacts of the acquisition of Havas (July 3, 2017), Paddington Bear (June 30, 2016) which has been integrated into Vivendi Village, Gameloft (June 29, 2016) and Thema America (April 7, 2016) by Canal+ Group.

Adjusted net income amounted to a profit of €593 million (€0.47 per share), compared to €625 million for the same period in 2016 (€0.49 per share), a decrease of 5.2%. This change was mainly due to the decrease in EBITA and the increase in interest expense.

Vivendi confirms its 2017 outlook. Revenues should increase by more than 5% (prior to the integration of Havas) and, thanks to the measures taken in 2016, EBITA should increase by around 25% (prior to the integration of Havas).

In particular, UMG's revenues are expected to increase by around 10%3 and its EBITA by close to 20%3. For the full-year 2017, Canal+ Group confirms its EBITA target of approximately €350 million, compared to €240 million in 2016.

As of September 30, 2017, Vivendi's financial net debt amounted to €3.2 billion compared to a net cash position of €500 million as of June 30, 2017. On the same date, Vivendi's cash position amounted to €2.6 billion, compared to €4.2 billion as of June 30, 2017.

Havas takeover

On July 3, 2017, Vivendi acquired the 59.2% interest in Havas held by Bolloré Group.

Following completion of the simplified public tender offer that ran from September 21 to October 4, 2017, and the subsequent processing of an additional redemption request for approximately 1.6% of Havas's share capital, as of October 11, 2017, Vivendi held 96.15% of Havas's share capital. Due to the sharply reduced free float, Vivendi decided to implement a public buyout offer followed by a mandatory squeeze-out, which is expected to be launched shortly.

The Havas acquisition comes at a time when Vivendi, after having consolidated its foundations, is embarking on a new phase in its development. This strategic transaction allows it to accelerate the building of a leading world-class content, media and communications group and gives Vivendi a unique positioning in an environment in which content, distribution and communications are converging. It provides a new dimension to the Group to compete against powerful global players.

The Havas acquisition had a positive impact of €34 million on Vivendi's EBITA for the third quarter of 2017.

Ubisoft

Vivendi's investments in video games are generating value. Gameloft is the worldwide leader in mobile gaming downloads, and the current unrealized capital gain on its Ubisoft shares is more than €1 billion.

Given that this sector is the second largest in the content industry after music, the Group confirms its intention to continue to develop in this sector, but not necessarily through Ubisoft.

In anticipation of the receipt of double voting rights on its Ubisoft shares on November 232017, Vivendi states that in the next six months:

it does not intend to file a public tender offer for Ubisoft shares nor to acquire control of the company. To this end, Vivendi will ensure that its interest in Ubisoft will not exceed the threshold of 30% in share capital or voting right; and

in view of the opposition expressed by Ubisoft's executive management, Vivendi will not seek representation on its board of directors.

Comments on Business Key Financials

Universal Music Group performance driven by subscription and streaming activities

Universal Music Group's (UMG) revenues amounted to €3,985 million, up 10.9% at constant currency and perimeter compared to the first nine months of 2016 (+10.0% on an actual basis).

Recorded music revenues grew by 12.1% at constant currency and perimeter as growth in subscription and streaming revenues (+40.8%) more than offset the continued decline in both download and physical sales.

Music publishing revenues grew by 9.6% at constant currency and perimeter, also driven by increased subscription and streaming revenues, as well as growth in synchronization and performance revenues.

Merchandising and other revenues were down 2.8% at constant currency and perimeter, due to lower touring activity.

Recorded music best sellers for the first nine months of 2017 included new releases from Kendrick Lamar and Drake, carryover sales from The Weeknd, the 50th Anniversary edition of Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band by the Beatles, and soundtrack releases from the movies Moana and La La Land

UMG's income from operations amounted to €472 million, up 20.9% at constant currency and perimeter compared to the first nine months of 2016 (+20.5% on an actual basis) as a result of higher revenues.

UMG's EBITA amounted to €442 million, up 25.5% at constant currency and perimeter compared to the first nine months of 2016 (+25.2% on an actual basis) as a result of higher revenues and lower restructuring charges. EBITA for the first nine months of 2016 included a legal settlement income.

For the third quarter of 2017, excluding the legal settlement income and a one-time catch up in accounting for certain streaming revenues recognized in the third quarter of 2016, and at constant currency and perimeter compared to the same period of 2016, revenues amounted to €1,319 million, up 8.3%, and EBITA amounted to €156 million, up 6.2%. Including these items and at constant currency and perimeter compared to the same period of 2016, revenues grew by 5.3% and EBITA was down 7.7%.

Canal+ Group: net recruitments increased slightly in France for the third quarter, for the first time since the beginning of 2015

Canal+ Group's revenues amounted to €3,825 million, down 2.0% compared to the first nine months of 2016 (-1.6% at constant currency and perimeter), improving quarter after quarter.

Charts are available on: https://www.vivendi.com/en/press/press-releases/vivendi-delivers-strong-performance-in-the-3rd-quarter-of-2017-vivendi-confirms-its-2017-annual-outlook/

At the end of September 2017, Canal+ Group's individual subscriber base reached 14.2 million, up 3.2 million year-on-year, notably thanks to the wholesale agreements with telecom operators, in particular Free and Orange.

Revenues from international pay-TV operations grew by 5.1% compared to the first nine months of 2016 (+5.9% at constant currency and perimeter), driven by a net increase in the subscriber base of 574,000 year-on-year.

Revenues from pay-TV operations in mainland France were down 4.2% compared to the first nine months of 2016. The situation is improving: the decline is slowing down, with -7.8% in the first quarter of 2017, -2.6% in the second quarter of 2017 and -2% in the third quarter of 2017 compared to the same periods of 2016. The change in revenues is due to a reduction of the free-to-air window on the Canal+ channel and lower subscription revenue, partially offset by revenues generated from partnerships with internet service providers.

In mainland France, the recovery of the individual subscriber base was confirmed in the third quarter. For the first time since the beginning of 2015, net recruitments were positive from one quarter to the next: the subscriber base grew slightly in the third quarter of 2017 with a net gain of 1,000 subscribers compared to a decline over the same period in 2016. This favorable trend was driven by an increase in the number of recruitments (for individual subscribers with commitment: +43% in the third quarter of 2017 and +14% for the first nine months of 2017 compared to the same periods of 2016) combined with an improved churn rate (for individual subscribers with commitment: -13% in the third quarter of 2017 and -2% for the first nine months of 2017 compared to the same periods of 2016).

Charts are available on: https://www.vivendi.com/en/press/press-releases/vivendi-delivers-strong-performance-in-the-3rd-quarter-of-2017-vivendi-confirms-its-2017-annual-outlook/

Advertising revenues from free-to-air channels in mainland France was slightly up by 0.7% in the third quarter of 2017 compared to the same period in 2016. It was down over the first nine months of 2017, notably due to a loss of revenues at C8 resulting from the sanction imposed by the French Broadcasting Authority (Conseil Supérieur de l'Audiovisuel) on June 7, 2017, despite a strong attraction toward the channel, which is the leader among DTT channels in France and the fifth most watched French channel.

Studiocanal's revenues were down compared to the first nine months of 2016 despite the strong theatrical performances of Alibi.com and La La Land (distributed by Studiocanal in Germany) due to strong catalog sales in 2016. Major releases are scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2017, including School of Life (L'Ecole Buissonnière),Mary Me Dude (Epouse-Moi Mon Pote) and Paddington 2

With the release of Paddington 2 on November 10, 2017, Studiocanal had its biggest opening weekend yet at the UK box office. The film opened in 606 sites, the company's widest release ever, bringing in a weekend total of £8.258 million (a 59% increase over the opening box office sales for the first Paddington movie in 2014).

Canal+ Group's income from operations amounted to €360 million, compared to €439 million for the first nine months of 2016.

EBITA amounted to €326 million, compared to €427 million for the first nine months of 2016, notably due to the increase in reorganization costs. EBITA for the second and third quarters showed a clear improvement compared to the first quarter of 2017.

Charts are available on: https://www.vivendi.com/en/press/press-releases/vivendi-delivers-strong-performance-in-the-3rd-quarter-of-2017-vivendi-confirms-its-2017-annual-outlook/

On October 20 2017, Telecom Italia and Canal+ Group announced the creation of a joint-venture held at 60% and 40%, respectively, and focused on rights acquisition and production of films and TV series.

The joint venture will support Telecom Italia in the development of a unique pay-TV offer in Italy, both linear and nonlinear (SVOD, VOD, catch-up). The joint venture will manage Italian and international productions and co-productions, as well as the acquisition of rights. The objective is to offer Telecom Italia customers an innovative content offering allowing the operator to develop its fixed and mobile broadband customer base.

Havas, strong improvement of the group's U.S. agencies in the third quarter

Vivendi has fully consolidated Havas since July 3, 2017.

Havas's revenues (gross margin) amounted to €525 million for the third quarter of 2017. The breakdown of revenues by geographical market is as follow: 49 in Europe (including 19% in France), 35% in North America, 9% in Asia Pacific and Africa, and 7% in Latin America.

Revenues (gross margin) were up 0.1% organically for the third quarter of 2017 compared to the third quarter of 2016, bouncing back after the 0.9% decrease suffered in the second quarter of 2017.

The North America region delivered a strong performance (organic growth of 2.9% for the third quarter of 2017 compared to the third quarter of 2016), benefiting from the effects of a new organization and the unflagging commitment of the teams.

The APAC and Africa regions (organic growth of 8.4% for the third quarter of 2017 compared to the third quarter of 2016) reported highly encouraging operating performances in a macroeconomic climate less favorable than in the recent past.

The LATAM region reported organic growth of 13.4% for the third quarter of 2017 compared to the third quarter of 2016.

The Europe region remained weak despite the dynamism of the French agencies that recorded organic growth of 2.6% for the third quarter of 2017 compared to the third quarter of 2016.

Havas's financial results were impacted by lower spending by advertisers, which affected the entire industry, and a business slowdown in Europe, in particular in the United Kingdom.

Havas's income from operations amounted to €44 million for the third quarter of 2017 and EBITA amounted to €34 million.

During the third quarter of 2017, Havas won 143 awards in various competitions.

Gameloft, sales on the Apple, Google and Microsoft stores grew 8%

Gameloft's revenues amounted to €193 million for the first nine months of 2017. The breakdown of revenues by geographical market was as follow: 34% in the EMEA region (Europe, the Middle East and Africa), 28% in Asia Pacific, 27% in North America, and 11% in Latin America.

For the first nine months of 2017, Gameloft's monthly active users (MAU) reached an average of 134 million and daily active users (DAU) an average of 16 million.

66% of Gameloft's revenues were generated by internally developed franchises. Since the beginning of the year, Gameloft has benefited from the strong performance of its back catalog, with certain games such as Dragon Mania Legends, Disney Magic Kingdoms, March of Empires,Asphalt 8: Airborne and Sniper Fury delivering high revenue growth.

Revenues generated through the Apple, Google and Microsoft stores (in-App sales) increased by 8% for the first nine months of 2017 compared to the same period of last year.

Gameloft's performance was also driven by the dynamism of its mobile advertising agency Gameloft Advertising Solutions, whose sales increased to €27 million, up 129% year-on-year, representing 13.8% of total revenues during the first nine months of 2017.

Gameloft released eight new games on smartphone during the first nine months of 2017: Gangstar New Orleans, N.O.V.A. Legacy, City Mania, Blitz Brigade: Rival Tactics, Iron Blade, Asphalt Street Storm Racing, War Planet Online and Modern Combat Versus.

Paddington Run, the official game of the second Paddington movie, has been available on iPhone, iPad, Android and Windows Phone since October 26, 2017. To successfully accomplish this project, Gameloft's studios worked closely with the creative teams of Studiocanal and The Copyrights Group, the Vivendi Village subsidiary managing the Paddington Bear licensing rights.

Thanks to an increase in revenues and good control of operating costs, Gameloft's income from operations amounted to €3 million for the first nine months of 2017 and EBITA reached breakeven.

Vivendi Village: very good performance from Ticketing and the opening of a 7th CanalOlympia venue in Africa

Vivendi Village's revenues amounted to €81 million, a 4.0% increase compared to the first nine months of 2016 (+7.6% at constant currency and +8.7% at constant currency and perimeter).

Over the same period, Vivendi Village's income from operations amounted to a loss of €8 million (€9 million for the first nine months of 2016) and EBITA amounted to a loss of €19 million (€9 million for the first nine months of 2016) due to Watchever's discontinuation.

Vivendi Ticketing's activities, which generated revenues of €38 million for the first nine months of 2017, maintained strong performances in the United Kingdom and in France, while the newer U.S. business continues its satisfactory development (ticket sales up by more than 30% in September compared to the average sales in July and August).

CanalOlympia accelerated the development of its network with the opening of a 7th cinema and entertainment venue in sub-Saharan Africa in Lomé, Togo, on October 24, 2017. An additional venue is set to be inaugurated shortly in Benin and four more are under construction.

New initiatives: Dailymotion's premium video consumption up 60%; strong increase of Studio+ customers

New initiatives, which groups together projects being launched or under development including Dailymotion, Vivendi Content (including Studio+) and GVA (Group Vivendi Africa), had revenues amounting to €34 million and operating income amounting to a loss of €58 million.

Dailymotion significantly transformed its offer by launching a new customer experience in July, making it easier to discover and watch videos, tapping into users' interests and desires. Premium video consumption is up 60% and the number of videos viewed during one session is up 25%. The new interface was launched in the United States in October with the support of several prestigious partners, including the BBC, Bloomberg and Condé Nast Entertainment. The worldwide roll-out will be completed during the fourth quarter of 2017.

Studio+, an innovative offer of short premium series, experienced significant growth during the third quarter of 2017, with 5.3 million customers (all forms of service provision combined) at the end of September 2017, mainly thanks to a strengthening of the agreements with telecom operators who are making the service available to their subscribers in France, Italy and Latin America. The service became available in the United States through the App Store on November 7, 2017, and will soon be available via Google Play. As an evidence of the quality of the content proposed, two series produced by Studio+ have been nominated for the International Emmy Awards to be held this November 20.

On October 26, 2017, GVA launched its first ultra-high speed fiber optic offer, Canalbox, in Libreville, Gabon, in partnership with Canal+ Group. GVA invests in its own network, which it builds and manages.

For additional information, please refer to the "Financial Report and unaudited Condensed Financial Statements for the first nine months of 2017" released online today on Vivendi's website (www.vivendi.com

About Vivendi

Vivendi is an integrated content, media and communications group. The company operates businesses throughout the media value chain, from talent discovery to the creation, production and distribution of content. Universal Music Group is the world leader in music, engaged in recorded music, music publishing and merchandising. It owns more than 50 labels covering all music genres. Canal+ Group is the leading pay-TV operator in France, also engaged in Africa, Poland and Vietnam. Its subsidiary Studiocanal is the leading European player in production, sales and distribution of movies and TV series. Havas Group is one of the world's largest global communications group. It is organized in three main business segments covering all the communications disciplines: creativity, media expertise and healthcare/wellness. Gameloft is a worldwide leader in mobile games, with 2 million games downloaded per day. Vivendi Village brings together the Paddington brand's licensing activities, Vivendi Ticketing (in the United Kingdom, the United States and France), MyBestPro (expert counseling), the venues L'Olympia and Theâtre de L'Œuvre in Paris, and CanalOlympia in Africa, as well as Olympia Production. With 300 million unique users per month, Dailymotion is one of the biggest video content aggregation and distribution platforms in the world. www.vivendi.comwww.cultureswithvivendi.com

Important Disclaimers

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements. This press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, business, strategy, plans and outlook of Vivendi, including the impact of certain transactions, the payment of dividends and distributions, as well as share repurchases. Although Vivendi believes that such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control, including, but not limited to, the risks related to antitrust and other regulatory approvals as well as any other approvals which may be required in connection with certain transactions and the risks described in the documents of the Group filed by Vivendi with the Autorité des marchés financiers (the French securities regulator), which are also available in English on Vivendi's website (www.vivendi.com). Investors and security holders may obtain a free copy of documents filed by Vivendi with the Autorité des marchés financiers at www.amf-france.org, or directly from Vivendi. In addition, Havas's specific risk factors are described in its 2016 Annual Report available on the Havas website (www.havas.com). Accordingly, we caution readers against relying on such forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release. Vivendi disclaims any intention or obligation to provide, update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Unsponsored ADRs. Vivendi does not sponsor any American Depositary Receipt (ADR) facility in respect of its shares. Any ADR facility currently in existence is "unsponsored" and has no ties whatsoever to Vivendi. Vivendi disclaims any liability in respect of any such facility.

APPENDIX I



VIVENDI



STATEMENT OF EARNINGS

(IFRS, unaudited) Third quarter Three months ended September 30, % Change 2017 2016 REVENUES 3,184 2,668 + 19.3% Cost of revenues (1,693) (1,629) Selling, general and administrative expenses excluding amortization of intangible assets acquired through business combinations (1,151) (749) Income from operations* 340 290 + 17.2% Restructuring charges (22) (14) Other operating charges and income (25) 1 Adjusted earnings before interest and income taxes (EBITA)* 293 277 + 5.7% Amortization and depreciation of intangible assets acquired through business combinations (27) (58) Reversal of reserves related to Securities Class Action and Liberty Media litigations in the United States Income from equity affiliates 44 76 EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST AND INCOME TAXES (EBIT) 310 295 + 4.8% Interest (13) (10) Income from investments 13 6 Other financial charges and income (13) (10) (13) (14) Earnings before provision for income taxes 297 281 + 5.8% Provision for income taxes (63) (15) Earnings from continuing operations 234 266 - 11.8% Earnings from discontinued operations Earnings 234 266 - 11.7% Non-controlling interests (11) (2) EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO VIVENDI SA SHAREOWNERS 223 264 - 15.4% Earnings attributable to Vivendi SA shareowners per share basic (in euros) 0.18 0.21 Earnings attributable to Vivendi SA shareowners per share diluted (in euros) 0.18 0.18 Adjusted net income* 273 339 - 19.6% Adjusted net income per share basic (in euros)* 0.22 0.27 Adjusted net income per share diluted (in euros)* 0.22 0.23

Non-GAAP measures.

NOTA: Vivendi made changes in the presentation of its Consolidated Statement of Earnings as from January 1, 2017. Please refer to Appendix IV for a detailed description of these changes in presentation and the reconciliations to previously published financial data. Taking into account these reclassifications, EBIT for the third quarter of 2016 amounted to €295 million (compared to €216 million as published in 2016) and EBIT for the first nine months of 2016 amounted to €824 million (compared to €1,278 million as published in 2016).

The non-GAAP measures of "Income from operations", "adjusted earnings before interest and income taxes (EBITA)" and "adjusted net income", should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, other GAAP measures of operating and financial performance. Vivendi considers these to be relevant indicators of the group's operating and financial performance. Vivendi Management uses income from operations, EBITA and adjusted net income for reporting, management and planning purposes because they exclude most non-recurring and non-operating items from the measurement of the business segments' performances.

For any additional information, please refer to the "Financial Report and Unaudited Condensed Financial Statements for the nine months ended September 30, 2017", which will be released online later on Vivendi's website (www.vivendi.com).

APPENDIX I



(Cont'd)



VIVENDI



STATEMENT OF EARNINGS

(IFRS, unaudited) First nine months Nine months ended September 30, % Change 2017 2016 REVENUES 8,621 7,712 + 11.8% Cost of revenues (5,091) (4,717) Selling, general and administrative expenses excluding amortization of intangible assets acquired through business combinations (2,789) (2,265) Income from operations* 741 730 + 1.4% Restructuring charges (60) (62) Other operating charges and income (36) (4) Adjusted earnings before interest and income taxes (EBITA)* 645 664 - 3.0% Amortization and depreciation of intangible assets acquired through business combinations (92) (168) Reversal of reserves related to Securities Class Action and Liberty Media litigations in the United States 27 240 Income from equity affiliates 92 88 EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST AND INCOME TAXES (EBIT) 672 824 - 18.5% Interest (38) (27) Income from investments 28 28 Other financial charges and income (48) 525 (58) 526 Earnings before provision for income taxes 614 1,350 - 54.5% Provision for income taxes (187) (150) Earnings from continuing operations 427 1,200 - 64.4% Earnings from discontinued operations (2) Earnings 427 1,198 - 64.4% Non-controlling interests (28) (23) EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO VIVENDI SA SHAREOWNERS 399 1,175 - 66.1% Earnings attributable to Vivendi SA shareowners per share basic (in euros) 0.32 0.92 Earnings attributable to Vivendi SA shareowners per share diluted (in euros) 0.32 0.89 Adjusted net income* 593 625 - 5.2% Adjusted net income per share basic (in euros)* 0.47 0.49 Adjusted net income per share diluted (in euros)* 0.47 0.45

Non-GAAP measures.

APPENDIX I



(Cont'd)



VIVENDI



STATEMENT OF EARNINGS

(IFRS, unaudited) Reconciliation of earnings attributable to Vivendi SA shareowners to adjusted net income Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, (in millions of euros) 2017 2016 2017 2016 Earnings attributable to Vivendi SA shareowners (a) 223 264 399 1,175 Adjustments Amortization and depreciation of intangible assets acquired through business combinations 27 58 92 168 Amortization of intangible assets related to equity affiliates 15 26 45 52 Reversal of reserves related to Securities Class Action and Liberty Media litigations in the United States (a) (27) (240) Other financial charges and income 13 10 48 (525) Earnings from discontinued operations (a) 2 Provision for income taxes on adjustments (2) (16) 43 1 Non-controlling interests on adjustments (3) (3) (7) (8) Adjusted net income 273 339 593 625

a. As reported in the Consolidated Statement of Earnings.

Adjusted Statement of Earnings Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, (in millions of euros) 2017 2016 2017 2016 Revenues 3,184 2,668 8,621 7,712 Income from operations 340 290 741 730 EBITA 293 277 645 664 Income from equity affiliates 59 102 137 140 Interest (13) (10) (38) (27) Income from investments 13 6 28 28 Adjusted earnings from continuing operations before provision for income taxes 352 375 772 805 Provision for income taxes (65) (31) (144) (149) Adjusted net income before non-controlling interests 287 344 628 656 Non-controlling interests (14) (5) (35) (31) Adjusted net income 273 339 593 625

APPENDIX II



VIVENDI



REVENUES, INCOME FROM OPERATIONS AND EBITA

BY BUSINESS SEGMENT

(IFRS, unaudited) Third quarter Three months ended September 30, (in millions of euros) 2017 2016 % Change % Change at constant currency % Change at constant currency and perimeter (a) Revenues Universal Music Group 1,319 1,308 +0.8% +5.3% +5.3% Canal+ Group 1,257 1,263 -0.5% Havas 525 na na na Gameloft 63 63 -0.3% +2.4% +2.4% Vivendi Village 25 24 +4.2% +6.8% +17.4% New Initiatives 11 18 -36.6% -36.6% -12.6% Elimination of intersegment transactions (16) (8) na na na Total Vivendi 3,184 2,668 +19.3% +22.4% +2.7% Income from operations Universal Music Group 161 174 -7.9% -3.9% -3.9% Canal+ Group 174 142 +21.7% +21.0% +21.0% Havas 44 na na na Gameloft 1 4 -52.4% -88.1% -88.1% Vivendi Village (1) (1) +18.8% +25.0% -50.0% New Initiatives (20) (8) x 2,4 x 2,4 x 2,4 Corporate (19) (21) +12.6% +14.4% +14.4% Total Vivendi 340 290 +17.2% +19.2% +3.5% EBITA Universal Music Group 156 176 -11.6% -7.7% -7.7% Canal+ Group 155 139 +11.8% +11.0% +11.0% Havas 34 na na na Gameloft 1 2 -84.0% na na Vivendi Village (10) (5) -75.4% -73.7% x 2,4 New Initiatives (21) (11) -93.3% -93.3% -93.3% Corporate (22) (24) +9.4% +11.1% +11.1% Total Vivendi 293 277 +5.7% +7.8% -5.2%

na: not applicable.

a. Constant perimeter reflects the impacts of the acquisition of Havas (July 3, 2017).

APPENDIX II



(Cont'd)



VIVENDI



REVENUES, INCOME FROM OPERATIONS AND EBITA

BY BUSINESS SEGMENT

(IFRS, unaudited) First nine months Nine months ended September 30, (in millions of euros) 2017 2016 % Change % Change at constant currency % Change at constant currency and perimeter (a) Revenues Universal Music Group 3,985 3,623 +10.0% +10.9% +10.9% Canal+ Group 3,825 3,902 -2.0% -1.6% -1.6% Havas 525 na na na Gameloft 193 63 na na na Vivendi Village 81 78 +4.0% +7.6% +8.7% New Initiatives 34 76 -54.8% -54.8% -32.1% Elimination of intersegment transactions (22) (30) na na na Total Vivendi 8,621 7,712 +11.8% +12.6% +4.1% Income from operations Universal Music Group 472 391 +20.5% +20.9% +20.9% Canal+ Group 360 439 -18.1% -19.4% -19.5% Havas 44 na na na Gameloft 3 4 na na na Vivendi Village (8) (9) +10.9% +22.8% +49.2% New Initiatives (58) (25) x 2,3 x 2,3 x 2,3 Corporate (72) (70) -2.3% -1.7% -1.7% Total Vivendi 741 730 +1.4% +1.1% -5.2% EBITA Universal Music Group 442 353 +25.2% +25.5% +25.5% Canal+ Group 326 427 -23.5% -24.8% -24.9% Havas 34 na na na Gameloft 2 na na na Vivendi Village (19) (9) x 2,1 -94.5% x 2,9 New Initiatives (59) (35) -69.5% -69.5% -69.5% Corporate (79) (74) -6.8% -6.2% -6.2% Total Vivendi 645 664 -3.0% -3.3% -8.6%

na: not applicable.

a. Constant perimeter reflects the impacts of the acquisition of Havas (July 3, 2017), Paddington Bear (June 30, 2016) which has been integrated into Vivendi Village, Gameloft (June 29, 2016) and Thema America (April 7, 2016) by Canal+ Group.

APPENDIX III



VIVENDI



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(IFRS, unaudited) (in millions of euros) September 30, 2017 (unaudited) December 31, 2016 ASSETS Goodwill 12,181 10,987 Non-current content assets 2,107 2,169 Other intangible assets 440 310 Property, plant and equipment 918 671 Investments in equity affiliates 4,504 4,416 Non-current financial assets 4,339 3,900 Deferred tax assets 865 752 Non-current assets 25,354 23,205 Inventories 212 123 Current tax receivables 358 536 Current content assets 1,412 1,054 Trade accounts receivable and other 4,691 2,273 Current financial assets 294 1,102 Cash and cash equivalents 2,412 4,072 Current assets 9,379 9,160 TOTAL ASSETS 34,733 32,365 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Share capital 7,103 7,079 Additional paid-in capital 4,285 4,238 Treasury shares (670) (473) Retained earnings and other 5,966 8,539 Vivendi SA shareowners' equity 16,684 19,383 Non-controlling interests 314 229 Total equity 16,998 19,612 Non-current provisions 1,976 1,785 Long-term borrowings and other financial liabilities 4,293 2,977 Deferred tax liabilities 766 726 Other non-current liabilities 191 126 Non-current liabilities 7,226 5,614 Current provisions 373 356 Short-term borrowings and other financial liabilities 1,556 1,104 Trade accounts payable and other 8,480 5,614 Current tax payables 100 65 Current liabilities 10,509 7,139 Total liabilities 17,735 12,753 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 34,733 32,365

APPENDIX IV



VIVENDI



CHANGES IN PRESENTATION OF THE CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF EARNINGS

(IFRS, unaudited)

To ensure the consistency of the presentation of Vivendi's Consolidated Statement of Earnings with the one prepared by Bolloré Group, which decided to fully consolidate Vivendi in its Consolidated Financial Statements as from April 26, 2017, Vivendi made the following changes in presentation of its Consolidated Statement of Earnings as from January 1, 2017:

income from equity affiliates is reclassified to "Earnings Before Interest and Income Taxes" (EBIT), given that the companies over which Vivendi exercises a significant influence engage in operations that are similar in nature to the group's operations. For the first nine months of 2016, this reclassification applies to a net income of €88 million; and

the impacts related to financial investment operations, which were previously reported in "other operating charges and income" in EBIT, are reclassified to "other financial charges and income". They include capital gains or losses on the divestiture or depreciation of equity affiliates and other financial investments. For the first nine months of 2016, the reclassification applies to a net income of €542 million.

Moreover, the impacts related to transactions with shareowners (except when directly recognized in equity), in particular the €240 million reversal of reserve recorded in 2016 related to the Liberty Media litigation in the United States, are maintained in EBIT.

In accordance with IAS 1, Vivendi has applied these changes in presentation to all periods previously published:

2016 (in millions of euros) Three months ended Sept. 30, Nine months ended Sept. 30, Three months ended Dec. 31, Year ended Dec. 31, Earnings before interest and income taxes (EBIT) (as previously published) 216 1,278 (84) 1,194 Reclassification + Income from equity affiliates + 76 + 88 + 81 + 169 - Other income - 657 - 4 - 661 - Other charges + 3 + 115 + 70 + 185 Earnings before interest and income taxes (EBIT) (new definition) 295 824 63 887

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171116006285/en/

