Binary Tree continues to innovate with updates to Power365

KENDALL PARK, New Jersey, Nov.16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Binary Tree announced two recent releases of Power365, which helps organizations migrate workloads across tenants of Office 365. As a cloud-based transformation solution, all new features to Power365 are available immediately.

"Our extensive experience with enterprise-scale Office 365 migration and management gives us a unique insight into the complex challenges of multi-tenant environments," said Nick Wilkinson, CEO for Binary Tree. "Building upon our established market-leading position, we will continue to extend Power365 to meet these challenges with additional secure and scalable capabilities."

The new releases let organizations migrate between any combination of on-premises or hosted and Office 365 Exchange environments:

Between on-premises or hosted and Office 365

From one on-premises or hosted environment to another

Between tenants of Office 365

In addition, with Power365's new features, customers can automatically move a domain between Office 365 tenants, which covers all the tasks that they previously had to do manually, including de-provisioning the domain from a source tenant, adding the new domain to the target tenant, migrating the email addresses associated with the domain and providing an SMTP relay to ensure mail delivery throughout the process.

Power365 now solves these challenges:

Support now available for the German Region Cloud of Office 365, with a local instance of Power365 - meeting data sovereignty requirements.

Users can now log in to the Power365 portal using a non-Office 365 account.

OneDrive and SharePoint migrations, from source-to-target tenant with minimal to no disruption to end users.

About Power365'

Binary Tree's Power365 allows easy integration and migration between tenants of Office 365. It helps corporations unify their email domains, create global address lists, enable unified calendar lookups and perform high-velocity mail migrations, all while keeping focus on a premium user experience with uninterrupted productivity.

About Binary Tree

Binary Tree is a Microsoft Gold Partner for messaging, cloud productivity and application development and is dedicated to and focused on enterprise transformations to Microsoft platforms. Since 1993, Binary Tree has transformed more than 7,000 global clients and 40 million users, including 7 million users to Office 365. The company is a globally preferred vendor for Office 365. Its headquarters are located outside of New York City with global offices in France, Germany, Singapore, Sweden and the U.K. Its award-winning software and services help companies modernize email, directories and applications by moving and integrating them to the Microsoft cloud. The company's business-first approach helps plan, move and manage the transformation process from end to end so that clients can stay focused on their core businesses. Binary Tree's experts deliver low-risk, successful IT transformations. Visit www.binarytree.com for more information.

