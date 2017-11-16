sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 16.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 570 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

21,065 Euro		+0,185
+0,89 %
WKN: 501451 ISIN: FR0000124141 Ticker-Symbol: VVD 
Aktie:
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,992
21,16
21:59
20,995
21,099
22:01
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA21,065+0,89 %