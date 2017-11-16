Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2017) - Vitalhub Corp. (TSXV: VHI) ("Vitalhub"), a leading software development company in mobile health applications, is pleased to announce that it has retained leading investor relations firm First Canadian Capital Corp. to provide investor relations and strategic communications services to raise awareness of Vitalhub in the health technology and public markets areas.

Under the terms of the agreement with First Canadian (the "Agreement"), Vitalhub will pay First Canadian $6,000 per month for a period of one year (for an anticipated total cost of $72,000) and has granted 570,000 stock options at an exercise price of $0.125 (twelve and one-half cents) per share, which shall vest in accordance with the company's stock option plan and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Agreement and related stock option issuance to First Canadian remain subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

"First Canadian is very pleased to be working with Dan Matlow and his experienced management team." said George Aizpurua, Vice President at First Canadian. "They have a successful track record and a well-crafted business plan. With an active merger and acquisition strategy, targeting assets with a strong customer base and reoccurring revenue, the Vitalhub team is well positioned to be a major success story. We look forward to adding value to the company's development and involving our network as they roll out their unique offering in 2017 and beyond."

Dan Matlow, Chief Executive Officer and President, Vitalhub commented; "We carefully researched the marketplace and decided that First Canadian Capital possesses the network and ability to effectively communicate our message to the appropriate investor base within all of Canada. We believe they will be extremely effective. This will allow the Vitalhub team more time to manage the business."

Employee Stock Option Grant

Vitalhub is also pleased to announce that it has granted 750,000 stock options to an employee (the "Options") pursuant to the terms of Vitalhub's incentive stock option plan. Each Option is exercisable for one common share of Vitalhub at an exercise price of $0.125 per share and expires on the date that is five years from the date of grant. The Options vest in full immediately.

About Vitalhub

Vitalhub delivers an innovate platform for the creation of mobile health applications that increases productivity within healthcare settings. The Vitalhub platform provides the ability to integrate existing individual healthcare applications while maintaining the control, security and privacy essential in healthcare. Vitalhub's applications are focused on the fast-growing mental health and long term care markets and the company plans to strategically acquire and grow business in these areas. Currently over 50 healthcare institutions across Canada use products from Vitalhub and its subsidiaries.

Vitalhub is based in Toronto, ON, and publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange: VHI

Visit www.vitalhub.com

Dan Matlow, Vitalhub

CEO & President

Dan.Matlow@Vitalhub.com

About First Canadian Capital

Based in Toronto and celebrating its 20th year, First Canadian develops strategic platforms for North American corporations that are utilized to gain exposure and recognition to the capital markets. First Canadian's core competencies are found in identifying quality assets and undervalued companies with high growth potential.

George Aizpurua

VP, Communications

Gaizpurua@firstcanadiancapital.com

416.742.5600

Cautionary Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Vitalhub Retains Leading Investor Relations Firm First Canadian Capital Corp. & Employee Stock Option Grant