Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2017) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced the agenda and panelists for the 36th Annual Government-Business Forum on Small Business Capital Formation.

The November 30 event will begin at 9 a.m. Central Standard Time (10 a.m. Eastern Standard Time) with opening remarks from the SEC Chairman and Commissioners followed by a morning panel discussion that will explore how capital formation options are working for small businesses. Panelists will include representatives of Texas-based small businesses and advisors to the small business community.

Following the morning panel discussion, attendees will work in groups to formulate specific policy recommendations. These breakout groups will develop recommendations on a variety of issues related to small business capital formation, including exempt securities offerings and smaller registered offerings.

As the Commission previously announced, this year's annual small business forum is being hosted in partnership with the Herb Kelleher Center for Entrepreneurship, Growth, and Renewal at the McCombs School of Business at The University of Texas at Austin. It will be held in the AT&T Executive Education and Conference Center on the campus of The University of Texas at Austin at 1900 University Avenue. The forum will be open to the public and the opening remarks and morning panel discussion will be webcast live at www.sec.gov. The webcast will not include the breakout group sessions, but those sessions will be open to the public and accessible by phone to anyone who pre-registers online by November 27, 2017. More information, including forum materials, will be made available on the small business forum webpage.

2017 SEC Government-Business Forum on Small Business Capital Formation

AT&T Executive Education and Conference Center

On the campus of The University of Texas at Austin

1900 University Avenue

Austin, TX 78705

November 30, 2017

Agenda