Caligor Holdco, LLC, Leader in Strategic Clinical Trial Services, Acquires The Coghlan Group

Acquisition Expands Global Clinical Trial Secondary Packaging and Labeling Capabilities

SECAUCUS, New JerseyandBASTROP, Texas andDARTFORD, England, Nov. 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Caligor Holdco, LLC., announced today the acquisition of The Coghlan Group, a leading materials management service company for clinical trials. This strategic acquisition specifically adds deep domain expertise in packaging, labeling, distribution, storage and returns, and destruction services of pharmaceutical drugs, adding to Caligor's comprehensive set of clinical trial offerings for its global pharmaceutical and biotechnology clients. Caligor Holdco, LLC, purchased by Diversis Capital in April 2016, is a premier pharmaceutical and biotechnology services company specializing in the sourcing, distribution and storage of comparator drugs for clinical trials worldwide as well as a leading provider of unique and differentiated high touch unlicensed medicines for expanded access programs. The combined company will retain the Caligor Holdco, LLC name but will be rebranded Caligor Coghlan, pending regulatory approvals.

"We are excited by the acquisition of The Coghlan Group as part of Caligor's clinical services expansion plan as they bring a proven track record of global clinical packaging and labeling solutions to the world's leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies," said Ron Nayot, Managing Director, Diversis Capital LLC. "The Coghlan Group's culture of high touch service and a patient first mentality fits perfectly with Caligor's belief that we must go the extra mile to provide unparalleled services for our customers."

"Coghlan's world-class packaging and labeling capabilities are a perfect complement to Caligor's capabilities in commercial drug sourcing and supply, its own clinical secondary packaging and labeling operation, worldwide distribution and logistics, and global expanded access programs," said David N. Edwards, Chief Executive Officer, Caligor Holdco, LLC. "Going forward, Caligor Coghlan is well-positioned to become the leading clinical trial supply chain services provider, offering a diversified suite of services capable of delivering end-to-end solutions to our pharmaceutical and biotechnology partners."

The Coghlan Group supports clinical trials by providing a full range of trial material management to companies around the world. Founded by experienced clinical trial professionals, The Coghlan Group provides the pharmaceutical research industry with premier secondary packaging and labeling of clinical trial material, storage, distribution and final accountability and destruction of returned drugs.

"Caligor is the perfect fit for us as they bring specialized offerings supporting clinical trials with their expert commercial drug sourcing and supply services as well as providing managed global access programs to unlicensed medicines outside of the trial environment for patients in need," said Terry Coghlan, Chief Executive Officer, The Coghlan Group. "Together, our enhanced array of services will bring a breadth of coverage and global reach to further optimize our clients' clinical programs and bring new drugs to market more efficiently."

About Caligor Holdco, LLC

CALIGOR is a premier pharmaceutical services company providing global clinical supply solutions and expanded access program management. Its specialization in commercial drug sourcing (comparators, standard of care therapies, rescue medicines, devices, ancillaries, etc.), secondary packaging, labeling, placebo manufacturing, and worldwide distribution (including direct-to-depot, direct-to-site and direct-to-patient capabilities) allows CALIGOR to partner with its biopharma clients in a strategic and consultative manner, tackling complex supply chain challenges - giving its clients peace-of-mind and ensuring their global trials are optimized and successful. Caligor's facilities include Secaucus, NJ and Dartford, UK, as well as a global network of depots.More information is available at www.caligorrx.com

About Diversis Capital

Founded in 2013, Diversis Capital LLC is a North American private equity firm with a focus on carve-outs, standalone deals within the lower and middle markets that require both sharp financial acumen and operational expertise to obtain success. The team of professionals has experience working on complex transactions and leveraging deep hands-on operational expertise to help companies and their management teams achieve their full potential. Diversis, which was founded by Managing Directors Ron Nayot and Kevin Ma along with Marc Luzzatto, the firm's Chairman, is currently in full acquisition mode with a goal of executing several strategic transactions annually to add to their diversified portfolio. More information is available at www.diversiscapital.com

About The Coghlan Group

The Coghlan Group provides a full range of global clinical trial material management services to companies around the world. The company was founded in 1996 by experienced clinical trial professionals, providing the pharmaceutical research industry with a reliable source for secondary packaging and labeling, blinding, storage and distribution, returns, and destruction of clinical trial material. More information is available at www.tcgsupplies.com

