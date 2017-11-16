AerCap Holdings N.V. ("AerCap" or the "Company") (NYSE: AER) announced today that AerCap Ireland Capital Designated Activity Company and AerCap Global Aviation Trust (together, the "Issuers"), each a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, priced their offering of senior notes, consisting of $800 million aggregate principal amount of 3.50% Senior Notes due 2025 (the "Notes"). The Notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by the Company and certain other subsidiaries of the Company. The Issuers intend to use the net proceeds from the Notes for general corporate purposes.

Barclays Capital Inc., Mizuho Securities USA LLC, RBC Capital Markets, LLC, and Santander Investment Securities Inc. are serving as joint book running managers for the underwritten public offering.

About AerCap

AerCap is the global leader in aircraft leasing with, as of September 30, 2017, 1,506 owned, managed or on order aircraft in its portfolio. AerCap has one of the most attractive order books in the industry. AerCap serves approximately 200 customers in approximately 80 countries with comprehensive fleet solutions. AerCap is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (AER) and has its headquarters in Dublin with offices in Amsterdam, Los Angeles, Shannon, Fort Lauderdale, Singapore, Shanghai, Abu Dhabi, Seattle and Toulouse.

